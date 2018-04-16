Mecca Masjid blast verdict: Ex-MHA official RVS Mani says there never was any Hindu terror angle, actual perpetrators protected

“I had expected it. All the pieces of evidence were engineered, otherwise, there was no Hindu terror angle,” Mani said.

People who perpetrated the attack on Mecca Masjid were protected through misuse of National Investigative Agency (NIA), RVS Mani, former MHA Under Secretary, said on Monday, minutes after a special court acquitted all the accused in the case. “People who perpetrated the attack (Mecca Masjid) were protected through misuse of agency (NIA), this is what is alarming. How do you compensate those who suffered and were maligned? Will Congress or anyone else who propagated this theory compensate them?” Mani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further suggested that there was no Hindu terror angle in the case and the evidence was engineered. “I had expected it. All the pieces of evidence were engineered, otherwise, there was no Hindu terror angle,” Mani said.

Earlier, a special anti-terror court acquitted Swami Aseemanand and four others in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case. The court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove charges against any of the accused.

A massive bomb blast at Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid on May 8, 2007, during Friday prayers, had killed nine people and wounded 58.

JP Sharma, Aseemanand’s counsel, told reporters following the verdict by a metropolitan court for NIA cases that, “The prosecution failed to prove allegations against the five accused who faced trial in the case and hence the court acquitted them.”

The court acquitted Devendra Gupta, Lokesh Sharma, Swami Aseemanand alias Naba Kumar Sarkar, Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai and Rajendra Chowdhary in the case.

The special NIA court concluded the trial last week. The case was first probed by CBI, which filed a charge-sheet. Later, in 2011, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case. The NIA chargesheeted 11 persons allegedly belonging to right-wing organisations. However, only five of the total accused have been tried in the court. The NIA had arrested Devendra Gupta, Lokesh Sharma, Swami Aseemanand alias Naba Kumar Sarkar, Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai and Rajendra Chowdhary in connection with the case.