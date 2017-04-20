Mayawati: BSP may join Congress, Samajwadi Party to forge anti-BJP front just ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, not before

Mayawati has informed BSP leaders that she has dissolved all committees of the party at the zonal levels division and assembly segment.

Mayawati, days after indicating that she was ready to join hands with rivals Samajwadi Party and the Congress to take on the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said that any such decision will be taken just before the general elections, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said. Making the remarks at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) headquarters in Lucknow, she said that there was no need to enter the alliance “foolishly” and end up helping Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

As per leaders present in the meeting, the party supremo is reported to have said that she had earlier decided not to join any electoral alliance after the BSP ” failed” after joining hands with the Samajwadi Party in 1993 and the Congress three years later in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. She had said that the Samajwadi Party had got more seats in 1993 as its candidates got votes of Dalit supporters, but SP’s Muslim supporters gave their votes to Congress on seats allotted to the BSP.

Mayawati further claimed that the BSP’s votes were similarly transferred to the Congress in 1996, but the SP got its Muslim votes and Congress’ upper caste supporters voted for BJP instead.

During the meeting, BSP chief warned party leaders that similar trends may emerge in 2019 Lok Sabha elections if the BSP joins hands with either of the two parties. In case, the BSP allied with both parties, Muslims might give their votes to Independents or smaller party candidates and BJP may get upper caste votes in seats allotted to her party, she reportedly said.

The party supremo also informed that she had dissolved all committees of the party at the zonal levels, division and assembly segment and new responsibilities have been allocated – notably, BSP general secretary Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who was earlier in charge of western UP of the party, has now been made the Madhya Pradesh in-charge.