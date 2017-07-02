Mann Ki Baat: To expand PM Narendra Modi programme reach, Uttar Pradesh state BJP unit to organise listening events at 1.42 lakh booths

PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Mann Ki Baat: From this month onwards Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) workers in Uttar Pradesh will hold gatherings in all booths in the state during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ in an effort to boost the reach of the PM’s show – there are over 1.42 lakh such booths in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has deputed party conveners in all 16 districts in the Kashi region, for this reason, PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, also falls in this region. BJP’s General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh Vijay Bahadur Pathak has told the Indian Express, ”Workers will sit with locals and listen to the Prime Minister’s monthly address. Party leaders will interact with the locals after the PM’s address is over.

BJP’s Kashi region convener for Prime Minister Modi’s radio address Mann ki Baat, Dharmendra Singh has said that conveners will be appointed at all districts to ensure that booth committees hold such programmes at every booth from this month, Singh said, ”For the first time we have appointed conveners to ensure that committees at booth level hold such programmes every month from this month onwards”. The party has decided that a hoarding of Prime Minister Modi will also be displayed in the backdrop during his radio address.

Party officials have even compiled a book from the text of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s previous radio addresses. These books will be distributed to locals during the programme. The party has also recorded Bhojpuri songs praising the broadcasts. These songs will be played before PM Modi’s address. The Kashi region of the BJP has already purchased radio sets for the event, according to the Indian Express.