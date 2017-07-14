Man beaten by mob for loot attempt in Delhi, dies in police station

The man who was held, later identified as Sultanpuri-resident Ramesh, was thrashed by the angry mob. (PTI)

A 20-year-old man, who was beaten up by a mob early today for his alleged involvement in snatching a woman’s mobile phone and chain, died in Mangolpuri police station in outer Delhi here. The man, Ramesh, was allegedly beaten up by the mob near Mangolpuri railway station between 2.30-2.45 am. According to the woman’s complaint, two men came on a scooter and one of them snatched her mobile phone outside her shanty. When she tried to catch them, two of their accomplices came and started beating her. When she raised alarm one of them took out a knife and tried to stab her. Meanwhile, locals gathered and caught one of them while three others managed to escape, a senior police official said.

The man who was held, later identified as Sultanpuri-resident Ramesh, was thrashed by the angry mob, the official said, adding, the woman claimed that she tried to stop the people from beating the man but they did not pay heed to her. The man was later rescued by the police and rushed to a hospital, the police said. After treatment, he was arrested and brought to Mangolpuri police station for questioning. He later told police personnel that he wanted to sleep and after he slept, he did not wake up, the police said.

Two separate cases have been registered in connection with the robbery attempt and another with the man’s death, they said. Postmortem will confirm the exact reason of his death, they said. A senior police officer will conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report in this regard at the earliest, the police added.