How a battle inside the Tata Trusts ended with the Tata Sons chairman deciding to walk away.

ACT I: A NEW ORDER AT THE TRUSTS

Oct 9, 2024 — Ratan Tata dies

His death removes the group’s unifying figure and sets the succession machinery in motion.

Oct 11, 2024 — Noel Tata takes charge

Unanimously appointed chairman of the Tata Trusts, which own nearly two-thirds of Tata Sons.

Oct 2024 — A contentious resolution

Trustees resolve that on expiry of tenure, a trustee will be reappointed without limit, subject to law. Whether this means automatic life tenure or needs fresh approval becomes the central fault line.

July 2025 — Trusts back Chandra’s third term

The Trusts unanimously recommend a third five-year term for N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman.

ACT II: THE HOUSE DIVIDES

Sep 2025 — Vijay Singh blocked

Four trustees oppose Singh’s reappointment as the Trusts’ nominee director on the Tata Sons board; a rival camp pushes for Mehli Mistry to take the seat. Singh quits the board.

Oct 22, 2025 — Srinivasan reappointed

Venu Srinivasan is unanimously made a life trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT). Mistry backs him — on the condition that other trustees get the same treatment when their terms end.

Oct 28, 2025 — Mistry voted out

Mehli Mistry is denied reappointment to Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and SDTT, deepening the split.

Nov 2025 — Boards reshuffled

SDTT inducts Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat; SRTT dissolves its executive committee, concentrating powers in chairman Noel Tata.

ACT III: DEADLOCK AND DEPARTURES

Feb 24, 2026 — Chandra’s extension stalls

One Tata Sons board member — Noel Tata, amid concerns over losses at Air India, Tata Digital and other bets — withholds support. Lacking unanimity, Chandrasekaran defers the decision.

Apr–May 2026 — The law steps in

Mistry and Srinivasan separately complain to the Charity Commissioner over the composition and functioning of Trust boards; a legal dispute also surfaces over an old transfer of Tata Sons shares.

May 15, 2026 — SRTT frozen

The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner bars SRTT from meeting or taking decisions pending an inquiry — leaving it unable to transact.

Jul 21–22, 2026 — Singh bows out of SRTT

Vijay Singh says he won’t seek renewal when his SRTT term ends August 14, citing the “changed atmosphere” since Ratan Tata’s death. He exits the trust on August 11.

Aug 10, 2026 — Frozen trust pleads for relief

SRTT tells the Commissioner that roughly ₹400 crore in grants is stuck, and flags the looming Tata Sons AGM and dividend.

Aug 12, 2026 — Chandra calls it a day

Six months after the deferral, Chandrasekaran announces he will not seek reappointment. He stays on till February 20, 2027, asking the board to settle succession soon.