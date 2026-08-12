The longer waiting period is aimed at protecting long-term pension security, while members can access up to 75% of their PF balance through simplified partial withdrawal rules, according to the Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

For an EPFO member who loses a job, the provident fund can become an important financial cushion. But under the withdrawal changes introduced last year, accessing the pension component of the account is no longer as quick as it used to be.

The government has now told Parliament that EPFO has introduced a 36-month waiting period for withdrawal benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).

The issue came up in the Lok Sabha on August 10, 2026, when MP Azad Kirti Jha asked the Labour Ministry about the recent EPFO withdrawal amendments, representations from employees and unions, the review of the new rules and whether the government planned any corrective or mitigating measures.

The government’s answer does not indicate any proposal to reduce the 36-month period or roll it back.

Instead, the Labour Ministry said EPFO is strengthening grievance redressal, outreach and digital claim settlement to ensure timely payment of admissible advances.

At the same time, the government has pointed to a major change made alongside the 36-month rule: members now have wider access to partial withdrawals from their PF corpus for emergencies and other important needs.

What exactly has changed for EPFO members?

The most important change is easy to miss because the new framework has two different timelines.

For premature final settlement of EPF, the waiting period has been increased from two months to 12 months.

For withdrawal benefits under EPS, the waiting period has been increased from two months to 36 months.

The government stated this directly in its Lok Sabha reply: “EPFO has introduced a 12-month waiting period for premature final EPF settlement and a 36-month waiting period for withdrawal benefits under EPS.”

This needs to be understood carefully.

The 36-month rule does not mean that someone who loses a job has to wait three years before getting any money from EPFO.

That is because the same set of reforms significantly liberalised partial PF withdrawals.

The government says members can withdraw up to 75% of their balance under three broad heads: essential needs, housing needs and special circumstances.

These include needs such as unemployment-related expenses, medical emergencies, education, housing and other critical requirements.

So the new framework has effectively created a trade-off: full access to the pension withdrawal benefit takes longer, but access to the PF corpus for immediate needs has been made easier.

Why did the government make the 36-month rule?

This is where the government’s reasoning becomes important.

The 36-month waiting period was not introduced in isolation. It was part of a broader attempt by EPFO to discourage members from prematurely closing their pension accounts and losing their future pension eligibility.

The minutes of the 238th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees, held in October 2025, show the data that was considered before the change.

EPFO told the board that 31,11,343 members in FY 2022-23 had prematurely closed their pension accounts without completing 10 years of pensionable service, which meant they became ineligible for a pension. The board was also told that 75% of these withdrawals happened within four years.

That became the central argument for increasing the waiting period.

The logic was straightforward: if a member does not immediately withdraw the pension accumulation after leaving a job, there is a greater chance that the person will join another employer, continue the EPS membership and eventually complete the required service for pension.

The CBT minutes record that the proposal was considered specifically as a way to protect members’ future financial security. The board unanimously approved the proposal.

But there is an important distinction: PF money and pension money are not the same

This is perhaps the most important point for EPFO members to understand.

The EPF balance is the provident fund corpus that can be accessed under various withdrawal and advance provisions.

The EPS component is linked to pension benefits.

Under the pension scheme, completing 10 years of eligible service is important for becoming eligible for pension benefits. EPFO itself advises members with less than 10 years of service to consider retaining pension membership so that future service can be added and the 10-year eligibility can eventually be reached.

This is why the government sees premature withdrawal of the pension accumulation as a problem.

Once a member takes the withdrawal benefit before completing the required service, that pension membership is effectively closed rather than carried forward towards a future pension.

The 36-month waiting period is therefore intended to give workers more time to find another job and continue their pension membership.

What happened to the old two-month rule?

Before the 2025 reforms, a person who left employment could generally seek final settlement after a waiting period of two months, subject to the applicable rules.

The same two-month period also applied to the EPS withdrawal benefit for eligible members who had not completed the required pensionable service.

The October 2025 reforms changed both timelines.

The EPFO’s own press briefing said the period for premature final settlement of EPF was increased from two months to 12 months, while the final pension withdrawal period was increased from two months to 36 months.

The government subsequently defended the change by pointing out that the reforms simultaneously made partial withdrawals much easier.

The 75% withdrawal option is the key relief

The biggest counterbalance to the tighter final-settlement rules is the simplified partial withdrawal framework.

EPFO earlier had multiple withdrawal provisions with different eligibility requirements, purposes and documentation.

The 2025 reforms merged 13 complex partial-withdrawal provisions into three broad categories: essential needs, housing needs and special circumstances. The minimum service requirement was also brought down to 12 months for partial withdrawals across categories.

The government now says members can withdraw up to 75% of their balance under the three broad heads.

This is important for someone facing unemployment or an emergency.

A member does not necessarily have to wait 12 months or 36 months to get access to money from EPFO.

For special circumstances, the government has also said members can avail themselves of the 75% withdrawal twice a year without assigning reasons.

That makes the new system quite different from a simple “EPFO has locked your money for three years” interpretation.

The 25% minimum balance is another major change

Another key part of the 2025 reform was the decision to preserve a portion of the PF corpus instead of allowing members to repeatedly withdraw the entire amount.

The government had said the reforms would require 25% of contributions to be maintained as a minimum balance, while allowing access to the remaining portion under the permitted withdrawal rules.

The reason was the concern that frequent withdrawals were leaving workers with very little money at retirement.

EPFO said that 50% of members had less than ₹20,000 in their PF balance and 75% had less than ₹50,000 at final settlement, according to the data cited in its October 2025 explanation. The government attributed this partly to repeated withdrawals and the resulting loss of long-term compounding.

So the broader reform was designed around two competing objectives:

Give workers easier access to money when they need it, but prevent them from completely exhausting their retirement savings.

What happens if someone loses a job today?

Consider a simple example.

Suppose an EPFO member loses a job and has ₹8 lakh in the PF account.

Under the revised framework, the member can access up to 75% of the eligible balance, subject to the applicable withdrawal conditions.

That means the person may have access to a significant portion of the PF corpus for immediate financial needs instead of having to wait a year for complete final settlement.

But the pension withdrawal benefit is a different matter.

If the member is eligible for an EPS withdrawal benefit because the required pensionable service has not been completed, the person has to wait 36 months to access that benefit under the revised rule.

This is why the new framework is better understood as:

easier partial access to PF money, but a much longer wait for pension withdrawal.

Government says CBT discussed the changes before approval

The Lok Sabha question specifically asked whether the government had reviewed the changes and consulted stakeholders.

The Labour Ministry’s response points to the role of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT).

It said the CBT includes representatives of recognised trade unions, employer associations and both Central and State governments.

The government said all the amendments were placed before the 238th meeting of the CBT, where they were “discussed and deliberated in detail” before being recommended to the government.

The October 2025 CBT minutes also show that the 36-month EPS withdrawal proposal was specifically taken up by the board and approved unanimously.

However, there is an important distinction in the latest Parliament reply.

The question asked whether the government had received representations or objections from employees, trade unions or employers about the 25% minimum balance and 36-month waiting period.

The government’s answer does not provide details of any such representations or objections. Instead, it responds by explaining the amendments and the CBT’s deliberations.

That is worth noting because it means the latest answer does not establish that there were no objections. It simply does not provide details of them.

What is the government doing to address hardship?

This is the most direct answer to the last part of the Parliament question.

The government has not announced a shorter waiting period, an exemption or a rollback of the 36-month EPS rule in its response.

Instead, it has said:

“EPFO is strengthening grievance redressal, outreach and digital claim settlement to ensure timely disbursal of admissible advances.”

In other words, the government’s immediate response to implementation difficulties is to make the permitted withdrawals easier and faster, rather than changing the 36-month rule itself.

This is consistent with the approach taken when the reforms were introduced.

The CBT minutes show that the EPFO leadership had also called for stronger communication and for field officers to interact with members and understand their grievances first-hand.

Why the 36-month wait matters

For a worker who has lost a job, three years can be a long time.

Someone who has completed only a few years of pensionable service may have a relatively small EPS accumulation. But if that person has a financial emergency, the money may still matter.

This is where the government is relying on the expanded partial withdrawal framework.

The argument is that the worker should use the PF component for immediate financial needs rather than cashing out the pension component and permanently giving up the opportunity to build towards pension eligibility.

The government has also highlighted another consequence of retaining pension membership.

Its October 2025 explanation said that if pension funds are not withdrawn, the member’s family can remain eligible for pension benefits for up to three years after contributions stop in case of the member’s death. Once the withdrawal benefit is taken, that protection is lost.

That makes the 36-month rule less about simply “blocking” a worker’s money and more about forcing a longer pause before a decision that could affect future pension and family benefits.

Whether three years is the right length of that pause, however, remains the key question for workers who need access to their pension accumulation.

EPFO’s message: use the PF for emergencies, preserve pension for retirement

The broader philosophy behind the 2025 reforms is clear.

EPFO wants to move away from the idea of provident fund money being used like a regular bank account.

The government has simultaneously made partial withdrawals easier and placed greater restrictions on complete exit from the retirement system.

The October 2025 reforms allowed up to 75% of the eligible amount to be accessed under simplified rules, while the pension withdrawal window was extended to 36 months.

For workers, that means the immediate impact depends on what kind of money they are trying to access.

Need money for unemployment, illness, education or another permitted need? The revised partial withdrawal rules provide a wider route.

Want to completely withdraw the EPS accumulation after leaving employment? The wait is now 36 months.

And want to preserve the possibility of a lifelong pension? Completing 10 years of eligible service remains critical.

The bottom line

The government’s latest Parliament response makes one thing clear: the 36-month EPS withdrawal waiting period is not being reconsidered at present.

The focus instead is on making the broader withdrawal system easier to use and ensuring eligible advances are settled quickly.

For EPFO members, the important distinction is between access to PF savings today and preserving pension security for tomorrow.

The 2025 reforms have made the first easier in several situations, but they have deliberately made the second harder to cash out early.

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