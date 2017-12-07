Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir, no casualties reported

There was no immediate report of any injury or destruction in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. (Reuters)

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of the morning. The earthquake struck 111 km northeast of Thang. There was no immediate report of any injury or destruction in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Delhi- National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday.The epicentre was Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD’s National Seismological Centre, the quake occurred at 8:49 pm and lasted from anything between 10-15 seconds, according to director of MeT Vikram Singh in his Dehradun office. IMD also revealed that the epicentre was at a depth of 30 km. Fortunately, the strength of the quake dissipated quickly and no loss of life, injuries or property was reported.

