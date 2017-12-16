LIVE Narendra Modi in Mizoram, Meghalaya: PM to address public rallies today

LIVE Narendra Modi in Mizoram, Meghalaya: PM Modi is expected to reach Lengpui Airport in Aizawl around 9 am.

LIVE Narendra Modi in Mizoram, Meghalaya: After the end of Gujarat Assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi is all set to visit Mizoram and Meghalaya today to address public rallies and inaugurate development projects. PM Modi is expected to reach Lengpui Airport in Aizawl around 9 am, Mizoram’s state protocol officer David L Pachuau said. East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner P S Dkhar said Modi was likely to land at the Upper Shillong helipad around 1 pm. The PM will also be addressing a rally at the Sports Training Centre Complex on Polo Grounds in Shillong where he would also announce the opening of a party office and unveil a plaque for Shillong-Tura National Highway. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Shillong for the prime minister’s visit, district SP Davis Marak said.

PM Narendra Modi in Mizoram, Meghalaya live updates:

8:10 am: “He will address a public meeting and inaugurate a 60- Megawatt hydroelectric project at Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl before leaving for Shillong later in the day,”Mizoram’s state protocol officer David L Pachuau said.