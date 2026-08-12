If you use the Delhi Metro regularly, interchanges must be a a part of your routine — you switch from one line to another at stations like Rajiv Chowk to reach your destination. But at the upcoming Nabi Karim station, the change could be different.

Two Phase 4 corridors will meet here, yet both will run as part of the same Magenta Line. While the trains will carry the same line identity, they will head in different directions beyond the station. As a result, some commuters may need to get off one Magenta Line train and board another to continue their journey — a rare same-line interchange in the Delhi Metro network.

Two levels, two corridors: All you need to know about the Nabi Karim station

Nabi Karim Station will be an underground station with the two Magenta Line corridors on separate platform levels. A DMRC official told The Financial Express Digital that the station will have two platform levels connected via concourse levels. The upper platform will serve the Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor, while the lower platform will serve the Indraprastha–Inderlok corridor.

This means commuters changing trains at Nabi Karim will have to move between the two platform levels, depending on the route they want to take. Around 70% of the construction work at Nabi Karim station has been completed, according to the DMRC official.

How can the interchange confuse commuters?

The main challenge for commuters will be identifying which train to board after getting off at Nabi Karim. Since the services will carry the same Magenta Line identity but continue towards different destinations, simply looking for a Magenta Line train may not be enough.

For instance, a commuter travelling from Botanical Garden to Inderlok will have to change trains at Nabi Karim and board the service heading towards Inderlok. If they board the train toward RK Ashram Marg instead, they could end up on the wrong route and have to change trains again.

From Green Line to Magenta Line: How the plan changed

When Delhi Metro Phase 4 was approved, the Inderlok–Indraprastha corridor was sanctioned as an extension of the Green Line, while the Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor was planned as an extension of the Magenta Line.

However, DMRC later decided to bring the Inderlok–Indraprastha corridor under the Magenta Line instead of extending the Green Line. This marked a change from the original Phase 4 plan and altered how the two corridors would connect at Nabi Karim.

How DMRC plans to cut the confusion?

DMRC plans to use clear signage and floor markings at Nabi Karim to make the same-line interchange easier for commuters to navigate.Signboards at key points inside the station will clearly indicate the destination and direction of each Magenta Line service. Floor markings will guide commuters towards the correct platform and help them move between the two platform levels without confusion.

Image Source: Gemini

A DMRC official also told The Financial Express Digital that the focus will be on making it easier for commuters to identify the correct Magenta Line service and platform, reducing the chances of them boarding a train meant for a different route.

Magenta Line Extensions: Route, distance and stations

Delhi Metro Magenta Line Corridor Route Distance Total Stations Existing Magenta Line Botanical Garden – Janakpuri West 49 km 33 Extension 1 Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg 28.92 km 22 Extension 2 Indraprastha – Inderlok 12.38 km 10

Once the Phase 4 corridors are operational, the Magenta Line will consist of three connected sections.

– Existing Magenta Line (Botanical Garden–Janakpuri West)

At present, the Magenta Line runs between Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West, covering 29 stations.

Stations: Botanical Garden, Noida Sector 18, Noida Sector 16, Noida Sector 15, New Ashok Nagar, Mayur Vihar Extension, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Akshardham, Yamuna Bank, Indraprastha, Supreme Court (Pragati Maidan), Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Rajiv Chowk, RK Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Patel Nagar, Shadipur, Kirti Nagar, Moti Nagar, Ramesh Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Tagore Garden, Subhash Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri East and Janakpuri West.

– Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg extension

The Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor spans 28.92 km, featuring 22 stations. These include Janakpuri West, Krishna Park Extension, Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Mangol Puri, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Pitampura, Prashant Vihar, North Pitampura, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Ashok Vihar, Derawal Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Pulbangash, Sadar Bazar, Nabi Karim and RK Ashram Marg.

Image Source: DMRC

– Indraprastha–Inderlok extension

The Indraprastha–Inderlok corridor is a 12.377-km-long metro route with 10 stations. These are Inderlok, Dayabasti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Nabi Karim, New Delhi Railway Station, LNJP Hospital, Delhi Gate, IG Stadium, and Indraprastha.

Image Source: DMRC

ALSO READ Britannia Chowk to Rohini West: Delhi metro stations and landmarks get new names

Magenta Line expansion doesn’t stop with Phase 4

The expansion of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line does not stop with the Phase 4 corridors. Under Phase V(A), DMRC has approved a 9.913-km corridor between RK Ashram Marg and Indraprastha, further extending the line through central Delhi.

The corridor will have nine stations — RK Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial–High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha.