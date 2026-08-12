To manage the extra passenger traffic and provide additional travel options on the Jaipur–Mumbai route, Indian Railways has extended the services of the Bandra Terminus–Jaipur Superfast Special trains.

The services will continue to operate on a special-fare basis, giving passengers an additional weekly travel option between Rajasthan and Mumbai.

The special trains will run until the first week of September 2026, with the Jaipur–Bandra train operating on Sundays and the Bandra–Jaipur service on Mondays. Check out the full schedule, route and stoppages of the special train below.

Jaipur-Bandra Special Train: Full schedule, route

Train No. Train Name Frequency Extended Up To 09706 Bandra Terminus–Jaipur Superfast Special Weekly, Monday September 7, 2026 09705 Jaipur–Bandra Terminus Non-Stop Superfast Special Weekly, Sunday September 6, 2026

The Jaipur–Bandra Terminus Special (Train No. 09705) will continue to operate every Sunday, with services extended up to September 6, 2026.

In the return direction, the Bandra Terminus–Jaipur Special (Train No. 09706) will run every Monday, with its service extended up to September 7, 2026.

Route and Stoppages

The special train covers stations across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra before terminating at Bandra Terminus.

Starting from Jaipur Junction, it passes through Kanakpura, Bindayaka, Dhanakya, Sheosingh Pura, Bobas, Asalpur Jobner, Dhinad, Hirnoda, Phulera, Bhanwsa, Naraina, Dantra, Saakhun, Saheli, Gehlota, Tiloniya, Mandawariya and Kishangarh.

The train then covers Gegal Akhri, Ladpura, Madar Junction, Adarshnagar, Hatundi, Lachhipura, Rajosi, Nasirabad, Jawad Road, Piplia, Mandsaur, Dalauda, Kachnara Road and Kachnara.

In Maharashtra, it serves Mira Road, Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivli, Malad, Goregaon, Ram Mandir, Jogeshwari and Andheri, before reaching Bandra Terminus.

Ticket Booking for Extended Services

Booking for Train No. 09706 will open on August 13, 2026, at 8 am. Passengers can reserve their tickets through railway reservation counters and the IRCTC website. The train will continue to operate on a special-fare basis during the extended service period.