Kupwara encounter: 5 ‘foreign’ LeT terrorists killed, five security personnel martyred in Jammu and Kashmir; top developments

Five terrorists have been killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara that also saw three Army jawans and two policemen losing their lives during the operation. The encounter took place in a forest in Kupwara’s Halmatpora. It began on Tuesday morning when a police patrol party intercepted a group of terrorists. A joint team of the Kupwara police along with companies of the Army, the Territorial Army (TA) and the CRPF were engaged in the operations.

There have been a series of encounters in Valley. In March this year, four militants were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir.

Here is all you need to know about Kupwara encounter

1. IGP SP Pani on Thursday morning said the operation is at controlling stage and searches are underway at some places. “We have recovered arms and ammunition in large quantity,” Pani told media.

2. It has been learnt that slain terrorists are foreign nationals. Pani said that apparently, the deceased terrorists belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

3. The encounter place is located at least 8 kms from the Line of Control (LoC).

4. According to reports, terrorists had managed to sneak in nearly 8 kms after crossing two ridges of the Shamsabari mountain range. It has been reported that terrorists had met their “reception party” (overground workers and militants already present in the Valley) after crossing the LoC and were proceeding towards Kupwara town when they were spotted by police personnel.

5. The terrorists, who were hiding inside a mosque, started running towards the forest, but not before four of them were killed by the security forces on Tuesday. The fifth terrorist, who had hid at a height and was firing on the approaching security forces, was killed on Wednesday evening, officials said.

6. Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Shesh Paul Vaid had tweeted confirming the number of dead terrorists during Kupwara encounter. “Total 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter,” Vaid tweeted.

Total 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) March 21, 2018

7. Wreath laying ceremony of Policeman Deepak Thusoo was held in Srinagar. Thusoo lost his life during the encounter in Kupwara’s Halmatpora.

8. SPO Javaid Ahmad was injured. He was shifted to a hospital and his condition is stable, reports say.

9. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti paid tributes to the security forces’ personnel who laid down their lives in the operation. She expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of the deceased and prayed for peace to the departed souls, the release said. The operation was on till last reports were received.