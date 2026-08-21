Passengers planning to travel during Raksha Bandhan will have additional train options, with Northern Railway announcing special services to handle the extra festive rush.

In a post shared on X, Northern Railway stated the special trains are being operated for the convenience of rail passengers during Raksha Bandhan. The services include the Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Jabalpur and Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin Kota Raksha Bandhan special trains on select dates in August 2026.

Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin special on August 29

Train No.01701 Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special will depart from Jabalpur Junction at 8:20 pm on August 29, 2026 and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2:25 pm the following day.

As per the official announcement, the train will have stoppages at Katni Murwara, Saugor, Damoh, Gwalior Junction, Agra Cantt, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, Dholpur Junction, Mathura Junction and Kosi Kalan.

The return service, Train No. 01702 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Jabalpur Special, will run on August 30, 2026. It will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 3:45 pm and arrive at Jabalpur Junction at 9:30 am the following day.

01701/01702: Full station-wise schedule

Station 01701 Arrival 01701 Departure 01702 Arrival 01702 Departure Jabalpur Jn. — 20:20 09:30 — Katni Murwara 21:35 21:40 06:10 06:15 Damoh 22:55 22:57 04:40 04:42 Saugor 00:15 00:20 03:30 03:35 Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Jn. 05:50 05:55 00:05 00:10 Gwalior Jn. 07:30 07:35 22:25 22:30 Dholpur Jn. 08:50 08:52 21:18 21:20 Agra Cantt 09:30 09:35 20:30 20:35 Mathura Jn. 11:10 11:15 19:35 19:40 Kosi Kalan 11:43 11:45 17:50 17:52 Hazrat Nizamuddin 14:25 — — 15:45

Northern Railway mentioned the services will have AC, Sleeper and General Class accommodation. It will comprise 2 Tier AC, 3 Tier AC, Sleeper and General accommodation.

Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin special will run on these dates

Northern Railway has announced Train Nos.09803/09804 Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kota Raksha Bandhan special.

Train No.09803 Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin will operate from Kota Junction on August 22, 24 and 26, 2026. It will depart Kota at 10:15 pm and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 7:00 am the next day.

On its return trip, Train No. 09804 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kota will run on August 23, 25 and 27, 2026. It will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9:00 am and reach Kota Junction at 7:35 pm.

09803/09804: Full station-wise schedule

Station 09803 Arrival 09803 Departure 09804 Arrival 09804 Departure Kota Jn. — 22:15 19:35 — Indargarh Sumerganj Mandi 23:05 23:07 17:53 17:55 Sawai Madhopur Jn. 23:48 23:50 17:28 17:30 Gangapur City 00:35 00:37 15:55 15:57 Shri Mahaveerji 01:05 01:07 15:10 15:12 Hindaun City 01:18 01:20 14:55 14:57 Bayana Jn. 01:40 01:42 14:20 14:22 Bharatpur Jn. 02:18 02:20 13:23 13:25 Mathura Jn. 04:20 04:25 12:30 12:35 Hazrat Nizamuddin 07:00 — — 09:00

Multiple classes available on Kota Special

According to the Northern Railway, Train Nos. 09803/09804 will provide 1st AC-cum-2 Tier AC, 2 Tier AC, 3 Tier AC, 3 Tier AC Economy, Sleeper and General accommodation.

Check timings before starting your journey

Northern Railway has urged passengers to check detailed stoppage and timing information before travelling. Passengers can use RailMadad Helpline No. 139, the railway enquiry service or the NTES app for details.