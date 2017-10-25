Kochi Metro MD Elias George to step down after five year tenure

The first 13.26 kilometre Metro stretch from Aluva to Palarivattom was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June this year.

Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited Elias George today announced his decision to step down after a five-year tenure which saw operationalisation of a new urban mobility system in the coastal city. George, a 1982-batch IAS officer, has been serving as KMRL MD since 2012.

“I have been at the helm of the KMRL for the last five years. Now a new talent and new energy is required for completion of various phases of the project including the ambitious water metro project,” George said.

The first 13.26 kilometre Metro stretch from Aluva to Palarivattom was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June this year.

The second reach of the Metro was commissioned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan this month.

With the second stretch getting operational, Kochi Metro station now covers 18 km from Aluva to Maharajas College station.

He said an integrated transport system, comprising the metro service and waterways, would be a game changer as far as Kochi city was concerned.

George, who took over the reins of KMRL in August 2012 when KMRL and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared a strained relationship,took the lead in implementing several initiatives under the guidance of the state government, the Union Urban Development Ministry and ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan.

Under his leadership, Kochi Metro broke new ground in gender justice by opening up employment opportunities to hundreds of women and nearly two dozen transgenders.