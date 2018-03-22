Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s stunning charge, says RSS-PFI involved in ‘illegal arms drill’

In a sensational claim made today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit out at outfits like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh again. Vijayan told the state Assembly that RSS, Popular Front of India and Socialist Democratic Party of India are giving arms training illegally

In a sensational claim made today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit out at outfits like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh again. In the backdrop of violence in the southern state between the BJP-RSS coalition and the Left, Vijayan told the state Assembly that RSS, Popular Front of India (PFI) and Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) are giving arms training illegally. Adding fuel to fire, the CM claimed that the arms training was being imparted to their cadres at places of worship. Vijayan said that the government would take stern action against them. During the question hour in the Assembly, Vijayan said that if needed, the government would bring in a law to ban drills and arms training being conducted in public and in places of worship. It has come to the notice of the government that RSS uses certain places of worship, school grounds and also the unoccupied land of individuals for conducting drills using sticks, added Vijayan.

The Chief Minister said while replying to VD Satheesan who brought up the matter to the notice of the House. Congressman VD Sathheesan alleged in the Assembly that illegal arms training is being carried out at various temples coming under the Devaswom Board, the administrative body of temples in the state. The Chief Minister said the RSS is also giving training to its men using sticks. The Chief Minister added that the government will protect all those who provide information and action will be taken against erring police officials. He added that it has come to notice that these organisations like RSS, PFI forcefully take up over the land in educational institutions like schools and for conducting drills using sticks and giving arms training.

In July 2017, Pinarayi Vijayan had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must intervene on the issue of RSS dictating terms on the lifestyle of citizens. The CM had said that what to eat and what to wear are people’s choices and a fundamental right. Vijayan had said that RSS is trying to interfere and change society according to its communal agenda which is a violation of the rights of the citizen. Kerala in recent times has been prone to violence between RSS workers and CPM workers. BJP had alleged that as many as 120 BJP workers have been killed in Kerala since 2001. It has claimed that 14 of these killings have taken place since Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took over the reins of the government last year.