The Indian Navy on Saturday launched DSC A24, the fifth and final vessel under the Diving Support Craft (DSC) programme, at Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) in Kolkata, marking the completion of a key indigenous shipbuilding project aimed at enhancing the Navy’s underwater operational capabilities.

The vessel was launched in the presence of Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Chief of Personnel, Indian Navy. The event was conducted with full naval traditions and attended by senior officials from the Indian Navy and TRSL.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy described the launch as a significant milestone for both the service and the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

#AatmanirbharBharat

Yet another proud milestone for the #IndianNavy!



Fifth ship of Diving Support Craft Project, DSC A24, was launched on #01Aug 26 at M/s Titagarh Rail Systems Limited, Kolkata, by Mrs Kamal Singh in presence of VAdm Gurcharan Singh, Chief of Personnel.



The DSC… pic.twitter.com/PulJXswhfI — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 2, 2026

Final vessel under five-ship project

According to the defence ministry, the Diving Support Craft programme comprises five vessels—designated Yards 325 to 329—being built by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited.

The ministry also said that the contract for all five vessels was signed on February 12, 2021, at a total project cost of Rs 174.77 crore, translating to an estimated cost of around Rs 35 crore per vessel. The launch of DSC A24 marks the completion of the project, with all five vessels now constructed under the programme.

Designed for diving, salvage and coastal missions

The Ministry of Defence said the vessels feature a catamaran-hull design with a displacement of approximately 300-400 tonnes, providing greater stability, a larger working deck and improved sea-keeping characteristics for specialised naval operations.

Built in accordance with the Naval Rules and Regulations of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), the Diving Support Craft are designed to undertake a range of missions, including diving operations, underwater inspections, salvage assistance and coastal operational deployment.

The induction of these vessels is expected to enhance the Indian Navy’s underwater support capabilities.

Indigenous content at 70%

According to the defence ministry, nearly 70% of the main and auxiliary equipment installed on the vessels has been sourced from domestic manufacturers. This development describes the project as an important example of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives in the naval shipbuilding sector.

Milestone for Titagarh Rail Systems

The DSC programme also represents a significant milestone for Titagarh Rail Systems, marking the company’s entry into private-sector naval shipbuilding. Traditionally known for its railway rolling stock and engineering business, the company diversified into defence shipbuilding after securing the Indian Navy contract.

According to company disclosures cited in industry reports, DSC A20, the first vessel in the series, became the first Indian Navy ship to be built and delivered by a private shipyard in West Bengal.

The project has also strengthened the company’s maritime business. As per company statements, TRSL’s Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Division now has an order book exceeding Rs 575 crore, with the Diving Support Craft programme forming a key part of its defence and maritime portfolio.