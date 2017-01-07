Justin Bieber might come to India, perform live in Mumbai

Justin Bieber might be performing live in Mumbai in May. (Reuters)

Canadian Pop singer Justin Bieber is speculated to be coming to India for his next on stage performance. According to IE, certain sources reveal that Bieber might be coming to Mumbai for a live performance. The 22-year singer, who has been in the news for a lot of wrong reasons in the last couple of years began his career as a youtube sensation and has given several hit albums during his career. Bieber had his first album EP debut ‘My World’ in 2009. He later went on his deliver his first singles ‘Baby’ with Ludacris, which still remains to be his most successful song yet.

According to reports by Mumbai Mirror, Justin Bieber might be touring India in May. Although, nothing could be confirmed as of now. Earlier in 2016 Mumbai had witnessed a concert by Chris Martin’ Coldplay, which had seen a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the presence of many other prominent celebrities, mostly from the Hindi film fraternity. Earlier in late 2015, Poets of the Fall had organised a concert in Bangalore. The success of the Coldplay concert in Mumbai and Poets of the Fall concert in Bangalore might be considered a major reason for the encouragement amongst Indian citizens and global artists, who now think that India could provide to be a very profitable market for global icons.

However, Shailendra Singh, managing Director of the event declined to comment on Bieber’s trip to India. Meanwhile, according to Hollywood reporter, Biber and Drake dominated the American Music Awards, wth the former managing to win the Video of the year for his song, “Sorry”. Bieber also won the Favourite Male Artist Pop/Rock and Favourite Album Pop/Rock. Drake went on to bag his first AMA awards and won the Favourite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop, Favourite Album Rap/Hip-Hop and Favourite Song Rap/Hip-Hop.