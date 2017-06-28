India-US inching closer will send message to Pak, China: Aparna Pande

Director of India Initiative at Hudson Institute Dr Aparna Pande has said that closer ties between India and U.S. will surely send a strong message to China and especially Pakistan, who would come under pressure to take action against terror groups enjoying safe haven in the country. Speaking here ahead of the Modi-Trump meeting, Pande told ANI, “Whenever India and US come close, Pakistan always reacts. It will try to chastise US but also understands that as India and U.S. come closer, it will have to take action against terror groups and jihadi groups as the pressure increases.” Hailing the recently-approved $2 bn ‘Guardian’ drone deal between New Delhi and Washington D.C. as ‘symbolic’ and ‘strategic, Pande said that it sends a message to both Pakistan and China.

“The U.S. Congress passed a bill a few months ago in which it called India a major defence partner of the United States. This means that India now has access to a number of hi-tech American military equipment. The 22 guardian drones is a huge deal,” she said. Pande, however, added, “We have to remember that Guardian is a maritime drone and not a predator armed drone. In order to get armed drones, India will have to sign the remaining foundation agreements that the US mandates for any country which wants to buy hi-tech armed equipment from it.”

She also said that the chemistry between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump would be something to look forward to. Trump before Modi’s arrival already tweeted from POTUS, “Look forward to welcoming India’s PM Modi to @WhiteHouse on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend!.”(ANI)