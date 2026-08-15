India plans to identify sporting talent among children as young as five as it looks to significantly widen its participation across Olympics events by 2036, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Saturday.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, Modi said India was a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics and announced plans for a nationwide talent hunt covering children aged 5 to 15 years.

The initiative is aimed at picking up promising athletes across the country and providing them specialised training to develop into world-class competitors.

“India’s performance is improving, and we are strong contenders to become an Olympic host in 2036,” PM Modi mentioned.

India aims to participate in three-fourths of Olympic events

PM Modi highlighted a major gap in India’s current Olympic presence, pointing out that the country does not compete in a large number of events because athletes are unable to compete.

“There are about 40 disciplines in the Olympics, with around 350 events. It is sad that we don’t compete in at least two-thirds of these events because we are not even able to qualify,” he said.

The government now wants to substantially broaden that participation by 2036.

“We have decided that in 2036, we should have participation in at least three fourth events,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also referred to India’s improving sporting performance, stating “India is making space for itself in the world of sports.”

He underlined the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), launched in 2014, as well as the Khelo India Games, Beach Games, Winter Games and University Games.

“TOPS has achieved great success,” he mentioned, while also pointing to progress in sports training, nutrition and medicine.

Nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5-15

Explaining how India plans to build a larger pool of athletes, PM Modi announced a nationwide search targeting young children.

“We are launching a nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15 to identify prospects in every corner of the country.

“They will get special training to become world-class athletes,” the Prime Minister added.

According to PTI, the proposed talent hunt is expected to depend heavily on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for fitness battery tests. These tests would evaluate parameters like cardiovascular endurance, agility, flexibility, muscular strength, speed, balance and movement.

Earlier in January that the proposal was being discussed as part of preparations

keeping the 20236 Games in mind.

Govt to focus on aquatics, rowing and cycling

India’s expansion strategy is expected to focus particularly on aquatics, rowing, cycling and gymnastics.

These disciplines offer a large number of medals but have traditionally been areas where India’s Olympic presence has been limited.

For the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, aquatics covering swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming and open water swimming will account for 55 medals.

Rowing will comprise 45 medals across 15 events, whereas cycling 22 cycling events will offer 66 medals.

The aquatics and cycling together consist of more than 100 Olympic medals, but India has yet to win an Olympic medal in either.

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China’s 2008 strategy offers an example

The approach has similarities with the strategy implemented by China ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

China widened its competitiveness in disciplines where it had not earlier performed as strongly, including boxing, archery, canoeing, before finishing the Beijing Games with a record 100 medals.

India’s proposed talent-identification drive is intended to similarly widen the country’s sporting base rather than concentrating only on disciplines in which it already has a major presence.

The government currently runs the Khelo India Talent Development (KTID) scheme to identify young sporting talent at different levels.

India intends to host more global sporting events



As per Sports Ministry data, there are 1,067 Khelo India Centre across the country. The system imparts training and a pathway towards Khelo India Academies, national camps and other elite sports programmes.





PM Modi also called for India to aim for a larger role as a host of international sporting competitions.

“Why should global events not be held in India?” he asked.



India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, which is also in the race to host the 2036 Olympics.

The Sports Ministry has also unveiled a calendar mentioning 11 international competitions in India over the next six months.

The outcome of India’s bid for the 2036 Olympic Games is likely to become clearer only in 2029.