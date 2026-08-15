The Google Pixel 11 has arrived in India with a tempting price tag – it starts at Rs 89,999. That puts it right within the territory of the Apple iPhone 17 – the phone that dominates the premium segment. The iPhone 17 is, in fact, a lot more accessible than the Pixel 11 and, with a couple of months remaining in its extended lifecycles (the iPhone 17 is rumoured to be replaced in March 2027), the competition in the premium smartphone segment heats up.

Hence, if you have Rs 90,000 to spend to upgrade your smartphone today, which one would it be? Will it be the tried-and-tested iPhone 17, or the freshly baked Google Pixel 11 with AI infused in every fibre of its being?

Since we are yet to get our hands on the Pixel 11, we take a look at the spec sheet released by Google and compare it with what Apple has to share.

Pricing in India

iPhone 17 price for base model: Apple starts the iPhone 17 at Rs 82,900 for the baseline 256GB storage model.

Pixel 11 price for base model: Google has set the entry price for the Pixel 11 (256GB) higher at Rs 89,999.

Similarly, for the 512GB tier, the iPhone 17 commands Rs 1,02,900, whereas the Pixel 11 512GB touches Rs 1,04,999.

Conclusion: Google’s introduction of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage as standard, along with the RAM shortage, has given Apple a small price-advantage gap at the base tier in India. Hence, it is surprising to say that the Apple iPhone 17 is the more value-for-money offering in the premium segment.

Core specifications and hardware

Displays: Both phones feature 6.3-inch OLED panels pushing up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. However, Apple finally levelled the playing field by giving the base iPhone 17 a 120Hz ProMotion display, thus eliminating Google’s previous refresh-rate advantage. For now, both phones offer equally good display panels.

Google Pixel 11

Processors: Under the hood, Apple equips its iPhone 17 with the 3nm A19 Bionic chip – a chip that has proved itself for its sheer processing power and efficiency. Google responds with its in-house 2nm Tensor G6 chip, built alongside the Titan M3 security chip, to power real-time machine learning rather than just ace benchmark scores.

Hence, while the iPhone 17 might win the comparison in terms of sheer benchmark scores, the Pixel 11 trumps it with superior AI-processing power.

Build quality: Both the Pixel 11 and iPhone 17 feature IP68 dust and water resistance, along with premium glass-and-aluminium constructions. Both phones feature fast wireless charging with magnetic attachment capability.

Cameras

Apple offers an upgraded dual-camera setup consisting of a 48MP Fusion primary sensor and an upgraded 48MP Ultra-Wide lens. Up front, it packs an 18MP true-depth selfie camera. Based on our reviews, the iPhone 17’s camera system aces with its clarity, colour vibrancy, sharpness and more.

Google, however, counters the iPhone 17 with an upgraded triple rear camera arrangement, consisting of a 48MP main camera (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide, and a dedicated 10.8MP telephoto lens featuring 5x optical zoom (and up to 30x Super Res Zoom). Up front, it carries a 10.5MP selfie lens. On paper, the Pixel 11 outdoes the iPhone 17 in terms of camera performance.

On the video front, while Apple retains the crown for seamless 4K video recording, colour consistency, and natural depth of field, Google’s inclusion of an actual optical telephoto lens on the base model offers flexibility for distant shots that the iPhone 17 relies on digital cropping to match. Also, the Pixel 11’s new main camera sensor drastically improves on light sensitivity, which should improve low-light photography.

Battery and Charging

Google packs a massive 4,985mAh battery into the Pixel 11, giving it a distinct edge over the iPhone 17’s 3,692mAh cell. However, thanks to software optimisation, you can expect a whole day’s worth of battery life from both of these phones.

Wired charging: The iPhone 17 supports fast charging speeds up to 40W, whereas the Pixel 11 caps out at 30W wired charging.

Wireless charging: The Pixel 11 ships with Google’s new Pixelsnap Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging capable of up to 25W charging, which matches Apple’s long-established MagSafe charging ecosystem speeds.

Software

iPhone 17

iOS 26 on iPhone 17: Apple offers its deeply integrated ecosystem, refined UI physics, and Apple Intelligence features on the iPhone 17. Privacy-first processing and unmatched long-term third-party app optimisation remain iOS’s primary selling points. Apple doesn’t reveal its OS update plans but iPhone usually get up to 7 years of OS updates.

Android 17 on Pixel 11: Google delivers the purest form of Android, which is now deeply intertwined with Gemini Nano and Live AI features. Google promises an industry-leading 7 years of OS upgrades, security patches, and periodic feature drops.

If you want generative AI baked into every layer of call screening, image editing, and daily workflows, the Pixel 11 takes the lead. If you value ecosystem cohesion, smooth app performance, and higher resale value in India, the iPhone 17 remains tough to beat.

Conclusion

While both of them have their individual hits and misses, it has become even more difficult to make the choice between the iPhone 17 and Pixel 11, since they address all shortcomings of their predecessors. Both phones are evenly matched as far as the core user experience is concerned. For most consumers, the choice largely boils down to the ecosystem question — iOS or Android?

Barring the ecosystem question, the Pixel 11, however, takes the lead with key advantages such as a more versatile camera system, a more AI-friendly processor, and a bigger-capacity battery.

Until we get our thorough review process done, the Pixel 11 ends up seeming a better phone on paper.