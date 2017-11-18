How Manushi Chhillar became Miss World 2017? These 5 questions decided the result and declared Indian girl as winner

India’s Manushi Chhillar on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event in China.

India’s Manushi Chhillar on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event in China, bringing to an end the country’s dry spell of 17 years at the top pageant contest. The 20-year-old from Haryana, who is a medical student, edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico. Chhillar was presented the crown by Stephanie Del Valle, the last year’s Miss World winner from Puerto Rico at the event in Sanya City Arena in China which was televised live globally. The announcement about Chhillar winning the Miss World

crown was also made on the pageant’s official Twitter handle as well as on its Facebook page. “The winner of Miss World 2017 is Miss India Manushi Chhillar,” the tweet said. The first and the second runners-up were Miss England Stephanie Hill and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza.

Now, many people are wondering what are the questions which decided the Miss World 2017 result and declared Haryana girl Manushi Chhillar as the winner.

– In the top five round, Chhillar was asked which profession according to her deserved the highest salary. “I think a mother deserves the highest respect and when you talk about salary it’s not always about cash but I feel it’s the love and respect that you give to someone. My mother has always been the biggest inspiration in my life. All mothers sacrifice so much for their kids. So, I think it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary,” Chhillar said to a wide-applause.

– Miss England Stephanie Hill was asked, “If you speak in front of all the leaders of the world, what would you speak about?”

Stephanie Hill said, ”If I got such a chance, I would like to address the inconsistency in global healthcare. There are vaccines and medicines available in the world. This crisis can be solved.”

–Miss France Aurore Kichenin was asked, ”What has been the world’s greatest invention and why?”

Aurore Kichenin answered, ”The greatest invention in the world is transport. It enables communication with all the countries.”

–Miss Kenya Magline Jeruto was asked, “Cyber-bullying is one of the greatest problems in the world today. How would you solve this?”

Miss Kenya said, ”Cyber-bullying is one of the major problems in the world today and it should be ended.”

–Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was asked, ”What is the most important quality that a Miss World should possess?”

Andrea Meza said, “It is Love–the love that she has for herself and expresses to the world. Miss World should be someone who can talk to everyone and meet everyone.”

Chhillar is the sixth Indian to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966. Aishwarya Rai had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Haydon in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka Chopra in 2000, the last for India.