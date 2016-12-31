Happy New Year 2017 Quotes, Images, Wishes & New Year Greetings

Marking the first day of the year on the modern Gregorian calendar and the Julian calendar, 1st January had always been a significant joy for everyone across the country and abroad. (Reuters)

Amid the happy mood across the country as the New Year eve arrives, and people gearing up to bid adieu to 2016 and welcome the new year, people had also come up with the best wishes, greetings, quotes and images for the new year. With the mood to welcome the New Year had already started post the Christmas eve, there is a positive vibe across the country, with people getting ready to leave behind their bad habits as they bid goodbye to the old year and take new resolutions and amazing memories for the new year.

Marking the first day of the year on the modern Gregorian calendar and the Julian calendar, 1st January had always been a significant joy for everyone across the country and abroad. It is this part of the year, when many attempts to forget their bad experiences and habit and make a fresh start with a new bunch of resolutions for the new year. The day also plays a significant role as it brings a joyous mood across the country, with people welcoming the change in the dates in their own festive way.

Though the last day of the old year and the first in the new year are the most celebrated ones among all, but the exchange of wishes and greetings for these days gets started from much before. With countless messages and posts flooding the social media, lets take a look at the Quotes, Images, Wishes & New Year Greetings for the New Year 2017:

A year of Health & Happiness..

“A year of Wealth & Wisdom..

A year of Peace & Prosperity…

A year of glee & Glow..

And also a year of Love & Laughter…

Happy New Year!

“ANOTHER YEAR HAS PASSED. ANOTHER YEAR HAS COME. I WISH FOR YOU THAT. WITH EVERY YEAR. YOU ACHIEVE ALL OF YOUR DREAMS. MAY GOD POUR LOVE AND CARE ON YOU. HAPPY NEW YEAR” (Facebook)

A New Year's Resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other.