Good Friday 2017: Why is Good Friday observed around the world?

Good Friday, the holy event of Christian community, is just around the corner and is celebrated as a turning point for all. It is believed that Jesus Christ, on this day, died for our sins and was buried for our sins. People around the world remember the day that Jesus willingly suffered and died on the cross making an ultimate sacrifice for the mankind. The day comes in the Holy Week (as per the Christian calendar) and people spent commemorating to Jesus death. However, just two days after Holy Friday, Easter is celebrated to express happiness on resurrection of Christ from the dead. This day is of utmost importance for many as the devotees believe that all who are united with Jesus by faith will be resurrected in the future.

As per various Christian traditions, the day reflect the dark events that took place on Good Friday – for example, the day is called Karfreitag, or ‘Sorrowful Friday’ in Germany. Some section of the community also believes the term ‘Good’ as a origination from an older name for the day, ‘God’s Friday’. However, many see the name ‘Good Friday’ as appropriate, because of the fact that suffering and death of Jesus was God’s plan to save his people from their sins.

Good Friday was eventually celebrated in the Catholic and Anglican nations, but in today’s time the day is widely celebrated across the globe. Even in countries like the US and India, the day is marked as a legal holiday and people celebrate it with full energy and zeal. Early in the morning people visit churches and offer their payers and gratitude to the mighty Lord for bestowing his blessing and care to all. Also people pray and meditating the seven words that were spoken by Jesus just before his death. At around 3:00 pm, the hour in which Jesus passed away, a Creed is recited which is meant to reaffirm our beliefs. At some places, a reenactment of the Crucifixion (Stations of the Cross) also takes place.