Goa BJP claims Opposition trying to malign party on registration of case against Anil Hoble

Hoble, his wife Sandhya and son Milind have been booked under the Dowry Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. (source: PTI)

The BJP in Goa today accused the Congress of trying to malign the saffron party over registration of a dowry harassment case against its state leader Anil Hoble, saying it was trying to make capital out of a family matter. “The BJP strongly condemns the attitude of the vested elements and the opposition Congress who is trying to make capital out of the family matter to malign the name of the party and its state vice president Anil Hoble who is reputed leader of Bahujan Samaj with a number of years of dedicated social service to his credit,” Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said in a statement here.

Hoble, his wife Sandhya and son Milind have been booked under the Dowry Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code by Women’s Police Station yesterday. “We are fully confident that the police will conduct a free and fair investigation to bring out the truth behind the whole episode which appears to be a purely domestic family matter,” Tendulkar said. We, however, condemn the efforts being made by some so-called social activists and vested interest to politicise each and every event and drag the name of BJP and malign the name of its senior leader, he added.

The trio has been booked under Section 498-A, 323 (domestic violence causing hurt), 506 (ii) (criminal intention) read with 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. Suchitra Shirodkar, mother of Hoble’s daughter-in-law had claimed that he was demanding dowry and had assaulted her daughter. In her complaint, she had alleged that Hoble threatened her (complainant) with dire consequences when she had come to rescue her daughter.