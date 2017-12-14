Free sanitary napkins for women belonging to BPL families in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the government would provide sanitary napkins free of cost to all women belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) category in the state. (Image: PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the government would provide sanitary napkins free of cost to all women belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) category in the state. He was speaking at a national-level consultation workshop on Management and Elimination of Malnutrition in Haryana organised by the National Health Mission in collaboration with NITI Ayog and Centre for Health Research and Development- Society for Applied Studies here today, said an official release. The Haryana government had on December 1 announced that it would arrange free supply of sanitary napkins to girls in the schools across the state. Meanwhile, Khattar also said the state would become malnutrition free in the next three years. To achieve this goal, a state nutrition mission will be established as per the guidelines of the National Nutrition Mission, he said, adding that the draft of the same has already been prepared. The Haryana government has always been at forefront whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call to address such issues of national importance, Khattar said.

He said with the efforts of state government and cooperation of the people, the monthly average of gender ratio has touched 937 which was around 840 before the launch of the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ scheme. Now the gender ratio in many districts was more than 900 girls over 1000 boys, he said, adding that “we will soon touch the figure of 950.” Expressing concern over malnutrition, the chief minister said though the state has enough resources yet there was a need to generate awareness about various programmes being implemented by the government for prevention of malnutrition among children.

Emphasising the need to activate all units at grass-root level for maximum awareness, he exhorted deputy commissioners and others present to ensure participation of Panchayati Raj institutions for proper implementation and monitoring of all such programmes to achieve the desired results. The government would also set up a separate cell at state level for monitoring purposes so that Haryana would become malnutrition free in coming three years, Khattar said. He said ‘Panjiri’ made of fortified flour was already being given in anganwari centres across the state. “Now we have also decided to provide other items of fortified flour in these centres in the first phase,” the chief minister said.

Khattar siad the government had also launched a pilot project in Barara and Naraingarh blocks for distributing fortified wheat flour to address malnutrition in women and children. This practice would be replicated in other parts of the state. In addition, it was also decided to provide one litre fortified edible oil to BPL families on subsidised rates, he said. The chief minister said the government has also set a target to make Haryana anemia-free in three years. Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been appointed brand ambassador of the campaign.

“Our vision is to make Haryana a healthy, wealthy and educated state. We are already enjoying the higher status in terms of wealth be it per capita income or investment. There is a need for collective approach by all the departments to make a healthy Haryana in the time to come,” Khattar said. Speaking on this occasion, member NITI Ayog Vinod Paul said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the National Nutrition Mission to address the problem of malnutrition. Under this, all the children should be nutritional by the year 2022, he asserted.