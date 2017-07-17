Five injured in Thakurs and Dalits communal clash in Muzaffarnagar

Soon the situation turned violent as more people from both sides joined them and engaged in brickbats, leaving five of them injured, an official of Khagoliya police station said. (Representational Image: Reuters)

Five persons were injured in a clash between two communities at Dukhad village here, police said today. Sanjay, who belonged to the Takhur community, had gone to the Dalit locality for some work where an altercation broke out between him and another man, police said. Soon the situation turned violent as more people from both sides joined them and engaged in brickbats, leaving five of them injured, an official of Khagoliya police station said. He said the injured, Sanjay, Yogender, Vikas, Monti and Sachin, were rushed to a nearby hospital. A case has been lodged by the police and security stepped up in the village, the official said.