Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Kamala Mills, 14 dead, over dozen injured

Fire in Kamala Mills in Mumbai (Image Source IE)

In a tragic event on Thursday late night at least fourteen persons have lost their lives and 12 others injured when a major fire broke at a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, reports ANI. The fire started after 12:30 am on the third floor of the building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a police official said.

According to reports, more than six fire tenders, four water tankers, emergency ambulance and police rushed to the spot for the rescue operation, said an official. The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels.

Three persons with serious burn injuries have been taken to the Breach Candy hospital, the official said. “It’s a Level-II fire and we have mobilised our resources. The firefighting and rescue operation is going on,” he said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With Inputs from PTI)