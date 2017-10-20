External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj expresses concern over 3-yr-old adopted Indian girl missing in US

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today expressed concern over a three-year-old Indian girl going missing in Texas in the US.(Image: IE)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today expressed concern over a three-year-old Indian girl going missing in Texas in the US. According to reports, Sherin Mathews went missing after her father made her stand outside their house for not finishing her milk on Saturday. “We are deeply concerned about the missing child. Indian Embassy in U.S. is actively involved and they keep me informed,” Swaraj tweeted. The girl, according to the reports, was adopted by a couple from an NGO in Bihar’s Nalanda last year.