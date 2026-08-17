One 97 Communications Limited, the parent of digital payments firm Paytm, told stock exchanges on Monday that Resilient Asset Management BV plans to sell up to 4.98% of its shareholding in the company through a block market trade.

The economic value from the sale will be retained by Ant Group’s Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV under an existing optionally convertible debenture (OCD) agreement between the two entities, according to the disclosure filed.

Resilient Asset Management BV is wholly owned by Paytm founder and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

The arrangement dates back to August 2023, when Antfin transferred about 10.20% of its equity stake in Paytm to Resilient against OCDs issued by Resilient to Antfin. The transfer moved the shares to Resilient while leaving the economic interest with Antfin, a position the company reiterated in Monday’s filing.

“The Company is not a party to the transaction, and there is no change in the Founder’s direct shareholding in Paytm,” One 97 Communications said in the filing.

The proposed trade extends a withdrawal that has run for close to five years. Antfin held 27.9% of Paytm at the time of its 2021 listing, cut the holding in stages and exited its direct stake entirely in August 2025, leaving only the shares tied to the 2023 debenture arrangement.

Domestic ownership has risen over the same period. Paytm has retained its classification as an Indian-Owned and Controlled Company for two consecutive quarters, with Indian investors holding 51.6% of the company as of the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The proposed sale also follows a turn in the company’s earnings. One 97 Communications reported a profit after tax of Rs 552 crore in FY26 on revenue of Rs 8,437 crore, marking its first full year of profitability since the 2021 listing.

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That trend has carried into the current fiscal year. Profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 rose 79 per cent from a year earlier to Rs 220 crore, while revenue from operations grew 28 per cent to Rs 2,448 crore and EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 203 crore.

Paytm shares closed at Rs 1,580 apiece on Monday, giving the company a market capitalisation of Rs 1,01,312 crore, or about $10.6 billion.