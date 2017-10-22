Essar completes construction of Ro-Ro terminals in Gujarat

Essar Projects, the EPC arm of Ruias-led Essar Group, today said it has constructed and designed the ‘roll-on-roll-off’ (ro-ro) terminals at both Dahej and Ghogha ports, as part of its Rs 225 crore contract from the Gujarat government.(Image: IE)

Essar Projects, the EPC arm of Ruias-led Essar Group, today said it has constructed and designed the ‘roll-on-roll-off’ (ro-ro) terminals at both Dahej and Ghogha ports, as part of its Rs 225 crore contract from the Gujarat government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the first phase of the Rs 615 crore ‘roll-on-roll-off’ (ro-ro) ferry service between Ghogha in Saurashtra and Dahej in south Gujarat. The project was awarded by Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) which has executed the ro-ro project, for constructing the ro-ro terminals and supporting onshore infrastructure at Dahej and Ghogha.

Congratulating the GMB on reaching the milestone, Essar Projects said: “A GMB project of national significance, the ro-ro ferry will bring down the travel time between Gujarat’s Ghogha and Dahej ports from 7 hours to just 2.5 hours”. The ro-ro ferry service will be able to carry about 500 passengers and 100-150 vehicles on each trip across the Gulf of Khambhat (also called Gulf of Cambay) over a 30 km (17 nautical miles) navigational channel created on the sea. Once services commence, the ferry is expected to do four round trips every day.

“A special thanks to my team for successfully executing a project that will stand up to extreme tidal variations and inhospitable weather conditions, as also enable South Asia’s first truly world-class Ro-Ro ferry service,” EPC Constructions India CEO Shailesh Sawa said. EPC Constructions India is a subsidiary of Essar Projects Ltd, said.