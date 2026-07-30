Share market today at close: Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday, with the Sensex gaining 273.55 points, or 0.35%, to close at 77,928.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 66.95 points, or 0.28%, to settle at 24,317.15.

Among the top gainers on the Nifty, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose 2.01%, followed by Maruti Suzuki which gained 1.77%. Reliance Industries climbed 1.10%, while Power Grid Corporation added 1.03%.

On the losing side, Adani Ports was the biggest laggard, falling 3.46%. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) slipped 0.94%, Bajaj Finserv declined 0.82%, and Bharat Electronics (BEL) ended 0.68% lower.

Share market today at 2:15 PM: The domestic equity indices trade flat during the afternoon trade. The Nifty 50 was trading flat at 24,252, while the Sensex was trading subdued at 77,655.

Adani Ports and SEZ was the major loser in the Nifty 50, dropping 3.5%. It was followed by Eternal, Shriram Finance, HDFC Life Insurance, Jio Financial Services, and many others.

The broader market underperformed the main indices, with Nifty Midcap 100 slipping 382 points or 0.61% to trade at 62,480.

Share market today at 10 AM: Indian benchmark indices traded marginally higher in early trade, with the Sensex rising 44.05 points, or 0.06%, to 77,698.65, while the Nifty 50 gained 26.25 points, or 0.11%, to 24,276.45.

IPO listings today: Indo-MIM jumps 44%, Lohia Corp gains 8%, Xtranet Technologies posts modest debut

Three recently listed companies made their stock market debut on Thursday, July 30. While Indo-MIM delivered a strong listing with gains of over 44%, Lohia Corp also began trading at a healthy premium. Xtranet Technologies, meanwhile, made a modest but positive debut.

Indo-MIM lists with over 44% premium

Indo-MIM had a strong start on Dalal Street.

The stock opened at Rs 700 on the NSE against its issue price of Rs 485, delivering a 44.3% premium. On the BSE, it debuted slightly higher at Rs 703, translating into a 45% gain over the IPO price.

Xtranet Technologies makes a modest debut

Xtranet Technologies also listed above its issue price.

The stock opened at Rs 136 on the NSE, up 7.1% from its issue price of Rs 127. On the BSE, it listed at Rs 130.10, reflecting a 2.4% premium.

Lohia Corp debuts with healthy gains

Lohia Corp also entered the stock market on a positive note, listing at a premium to its IPO price.

The shares debuted at Rs 461 on the NSE, an 8.47% gain over the issue price of Rs 425. On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 460, giving investors a listing premium of 8.24%.

Share market today at open: Indian equity indices opened Thursday’s trade on a lower note after a rise in crude oil prices as US President Donald Trump threatens Iran to strike again. The Nifty 50 fell 42.25 points or 0.17% to open at 24,207.95, while the BSE Sensex slid 171.28 points or 0.22% to open at 77,483.32.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, ONGC, and TCS were the top five gainers in the Nifty 50.

“The Indian market construct indicates a breakout trend. But the potential breakout is being constrained by many headwinds. The spike in Brent crude again to near $90 following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict is a strong headwind,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.

Share market today at pre-open: The global markets are trading on a cautious note as Trump threatens Iran to hit hard. This led to a surge in crude oil prices to trade near the $90 a barrel mark. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a quiet start for Indian markets, down 25 points or 0.10%.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 1.10% higher at 24,250, while the BSE Sensex closed 1.16% higher at 77,654.60.

Key global and domestic cues for July 30, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Thursday’s trade on a cautious note amid higher oil prices after US President Donald Trump threatened to hit Iran hard. Also, the US Fed kept the benchmark rates steady. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.25% while the Topix declined 0.59%. The Kospi gained 0.89% at the open after a sharp drop on Wednesday, while the small-cap Kosdaq lost 0.73%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 25,959, compared with the index’s last close of 25,807.92.

US Stock Futures

US stock futures tied to benchmarks are trading higher on Thursday morning as investors digested the latest Big Tech earnings and the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 158 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.4%, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.6%.

US markets on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the US stock market dropped after the US Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged as investors expected a rate cut to fight inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1,153.18 points lower, or 2.19%, at 51,594.14 for its worst decline since April 2025. The S&P 500 slid 1.52% to end the day at 7,316.15. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.74% to 24,442.94, ending the session more than 10% off its all-time high.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading flat at $84.45 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 0.35% lower at $90.42, trading near the psychologically important level of $90. On COMEX, crude prices traded 0.03% higher at $84.51 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,063 an ounce, up 0.66%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,42,530 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen 0.37% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,42,280 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,06,897.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.04% higher at $58.11 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate rose 0.77%% to Rs 2.17 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,981.87 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 998.02 crore on July 29, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.04% higher at 100.87. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.23% to close at 95.64 to the dollar on July 29.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

The Rubber sector’s stocks surged the most in Wednesday’s trade, rising 8% in market capitalisation. Further, Recycling stocks were followed by the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic sector stocks, which were further followed by the Education stocks. However, the Education sector stocks fell the most, declining 2.2%.