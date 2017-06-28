East Delhi Municipal Corporation sanitation workers call off strike

Vivek Pandey says process for promotion of supervisory staff has already been initiated and the promotion list is likely to be released on July 15(MCD).

The sanitation supervisory staff of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) today called off their five-day-long stir after the civic body assured them that their pending salaries would be paid in a couple of days. Representatives of municipal corporation sanitation supervisors union and municipal corporation staff union met East Delhi Deputy Mayor Bipin Bihari Singh and Additional Municipal Commissioner Vivek Pandey at the EDMC headquarter at Patparganj. “The deputy mayor assured us that our pending salaries of the last two months would be paid in the next couple of days. Also, our issue of promotion would also be addressed in a few days,” a senior official of the sanitation supervisors union said. The sanitation workers and guards and other supervisory staff had gone on strike on July 23 demanding payment of their salaries pending for three months and recruitment of the staff in vacant posts.

Pandey, in a statement released by the EDMC today, said that the “process for promotion of supervisory staff has already been initiated and the promotion list is likely to be released on July 15”. “On their demand for cashless medical facility card, the sanitation staff was assured that this proposal would be considered once the financial condition of the corporation improves,” the EDMC statement said. After the meeting, the sanitation staff assured that garbage strewn in various parts of East Delhi would be cleaned.

Incidentally, the EDMC had yesterday initiated the process of invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to end the strike. In the meeting today, the sanitation staff were also suggested by the EDMC to place their demands through one single, registered union only so that there is the convenience in coordinating with them. The corporation also assured the sanitation staff of considering their other demands and providing a resolution for them soon. (PTI)