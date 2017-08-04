Dubai The Marina Torch fire: Tower’s second blaze since 2015, here is all you need to know

Dubai The Marina Torch fire: Residents of one of the world’s towers in Dubai had a harrowing time after an inferno had engulfed parts of skyscraper.

Dubai The Marina Torch fire: Residents of one of the world’s towers in Dubai had a harrowing time after an inferno had engulfed parts of skyscraper. It has been learnt that chunks of debris plummeted bwlow. This is second incident of fire in the building since February 2015. The police had sealed surrounding streets ensuring safety of the people around. According Reuteres wintness, there was no signs of fire on the exterior of tower.

Here are 10 developments so far

1. Over 40 floors of the 86-story Torch Tower were burning on one side of the building, an Associated Press journalist near the scene of the blaze said. Building residents could be seen on the street outside crying with several saying the fire broke out just after 1 am today local time.

2. Dubai’s Civil Defense announced at about 3:30 a.m. that firefighters had brought the blaze under control and that no injuries had been reported. “Cooling operations are underway,” Dubai’s official media office said on Twitter.

3. It was the second time in two-and-a-half years that the more than 1,100-foot-tall (335 meters) tower has been ravaged by fire. The tower, located in the popular waterfront Marina district, caught fire in February 2015, but there were no major casualties reported in that blaze.

4. Early today, authorities shared a photo of the charred and blackened tower but it was no longer visibly in flames. Officials said they were now working on providing shelter for those affected.

Watch this video

5. Dubai police cordoned off several blocks around the building, keeping people away from the fire’s falling debris.

6. Several skyscrapers in the United Arab Emirates have caught fire in recent years, including a towering inferno that engulfed a 63-story luxury hotel in Dubai on New Year’s Eve in 2016. In that blaze, as in others in Dubai in recent years, residents escaped without major injury.

7. Earlier this year, Dubai passed new fire safety rules requiring buildings with quick-burning side paneling to replace it with more fire-resistant siding. Authorities have previously acknowledged that at least 30,000 buildings across the UAE have cladding or paneling that safety experts have said accelerates the rapid spread of fires.

8. Earlier, A devastating tower fire in London in June killed at least 80 people and prompted Britain to order more thorough testing on the cladding systems of its towers.