Demonetisation: Australia may follow PM Narendra Modi’s demonetisation step to curb black money, says Oz envoy

In the wake of demonetisation, the public faced some acute problems, and the Opposition too constantly targeted the Centre for their decision. However, PM Modi’s decision has got a boost from a foreign nation. Now, Australia seems to be inspired by the move and in an interview with The Indian Express, Harinder Sidhu, Australia’s High Commissioner to India, tells that following demonetisation decision here, her country too is talking about ‘demonetising the highest denomination note’.

She said that she was extremely impressed with how the government has been grappling with demonetisation effects. Sidhu added, “I am watching with great fascination how it unfolds — if it works, it will be a profound change for the Indian system. It’s certainly the most radical policy I’ve ever seen put into effect. I’m very impressed with how the government has been grappling with it.” In reference to the issue of combating black money in Australia, she said the country may take inspiration from India. “We’ve just announced a black money task force in Australia; there’s been some conversation about demonetising our highest denomination note,” she said.

Speaking about the trade relationship between India and Australia, she mentioned that the trade relationship has ‘grown quite dramatically’ in the last few years. There’s great interest in India economically. Arun Jaitley visited in March with a business delegation. Next year, we hope to bring a very large Australian business delegation to India.

Also talking about the fear racist attacks in Australia on Indian, the envoy said that Indians shouldn’t fear and as Australia is one of the safest countries in the world, it is also a very tolerant, multicultural society and Indians are the largest migrants to Australia and that the country is a very welcoming place for Indians.