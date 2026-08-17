The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s anti-corruption unit has widened its watch over India’s growing network of state-run T20 leagues, with players, team officials and owners coming under closer scrutiny amid concerns over approaches by bookies and other suspicious individuals, The Indian Express reported on Monday (August 17).

The move comes after some teams in the Tamil Nadu Premier League were placed under the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit’s (ACSU watch for suspected corruption-related activity, according to the report. The wider monitoring suggests that the concern is no longer limited to one tournament, but is linked to the rapid expansion of state-level T20 cricket across India.

The development matters because these leagues occupy an increasingly important place in Indian cricket’s economy. They sit below the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the national Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but several have developed their own franchises, sponsors, broadcast arrangements and commercial ecosystems.

The BCCI’s challenge is to ensure that the money and attention flowing into these competitions do not create new vulnerabilities for players and officials who may not have the same financial protection or experience as established international cricketers.

Why state T20 leagues have become a bigger concern

State associations across India have increasingly used T20 competitions to create a local version of the franchise cricket model. Tamil Nadu has the TNPL, while Karnataka, Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Andhra, Mumbai and Saurashtra are among the associations that have run their own T20 competitions.

The tournaments provide playing opportunities for domestic and club-level cricketers, while also creating a commercial product around local teams and players. That combination is precisely what makes the competitions attractive to betting networks.

ACSU has found increasing instances of bookies and suspicious individuals attempting to contact players, team owners and managers. Officials are also monitoring interactions involving players and team officials at hotels during these tournaments, according to the report.

The concern is particularly acute for players lower down the professional ladder. A player who is still trying to establish himself in domestic cricket may not have the earnings, security or experience of an IPL regular, while team owners and organisers in smaller leagues may also be operating with a different level of institutional experience.

The attraction for a corruptor is therefore not necessarily the size of the tournament alone. It can be the relative vulnerability of the people involved.

The BCCI already has a framework for these leagues

The BCCI’s oversight of state T20 tournaments is not new. Guidelines issued for state associations require tournaments to comply with BCCI rules, including its anti-corruption code and minimum standards for the Players and Match Officials Area, or PMOA. The BCCI’s anti-corruption unit has oversight of these requirements.

The guidelines also prohibit communication devices such as mobile phones inside the PMOA and require security personnel at entry and exit points. State associations are also required to provide match video footage to the anti-corruption unit if it is required for an investigation.

The current expansion of monitoring therefore represents more than the creation of a new set of rules. It is an attempt to enforce existing safeguards more aggressively across a much larger T20 ecosystem.

The mobile-phone incident that brought the issue into focus

The latest scrutiny followed an incident in the TNPL involving a Tamil Nadu all-rounder who had made his Ranji Trophy debut last season.

The player was found with an undeclared mobile phone while inside the Player and Match Officials Area, according to The Indian Express. He was subsequently barred from the remainder of the TNPL season for breaching anti-corruption protocols. The incident is significant because mobile phones are among the most closely controlled items inside restricted areas of a cricket venue.

The BCCI’s state-tournament guidelines specifically prohibit mobile phones and other communication devices inside the PMOA.

The problem is not simply whether a player is using a phone to communicate with someone outside the stadium. From an anti-corruption perspective, access to information, communication with outside parties and undisclosed interactions can all become potential integrity risks. The report said the ACSU has caught several players in different state leagues carrying mobile phones in restricted areas.

Why the economics of state cricket matter

There is a financial reason the BCCI cannot treat state T20 leagues as peripheral competitions. The franchise model has changed the economics of domestic cricket.

A tournament can now have team owners, sponsorship deals, broadcast or streaming arrangements, ticketing, hospitality and player contracts even when it operates far below the scale of the IPL. That creates more commercial relationships around a match.

And every additional relationship creates another point at which confidential information can potentially move outside the cricketing environment.

The BCCI’s own annual report has previously highlighted the vulnerability of young players in smaller T20 competitions. It noted that players in such tournaments could be exposed to corrupt approaches and that compromising young cricketers could create a longer-term problem for the sport.

The issue, therefore, is not only match-fixing in the conventional sense. It is about protecting the integrity of an increasingly commercial domestic sports ecosystem.

Why T20 makes the problem harder

The format itself creates another layer of risk. T20 cricket compresses a match into a short period, produces a large number of individual events and attracts intense betting interest. A delivery, boundary, wicket, over or player performance can become a market for betting.

That creates incentives for people seeking information that may appear insignificant to a casual viewer but can have value in betting markets. The BCCI’s anti-corruption code specifically covers the misuse or disclosure of inside information relating to domestic matches and matches organised by BCCI member associations. It also requires participants to disclose certain gifts, hospitality and non-contractual benefits.

This is why the current monitoring extends beyond players. Owners, managers, support staff and other tournament participants can potentially have access to information that is valuable to betting networks.

TNPL is the immediate trigger, but the concern is wider. The TNPL is currently in its 10th edition and has become one of the more established state T20 competitions in India. The Indian Express report said some TNPL teams had already come under ACSU watch since the previous season and that the unit believes the suspected nexus could extend beyond Tamil Nadu.

That explains the move towards monitoring state leagues more comprehensively. Rather than treating each competition as an isolated tournament, the BCCI is effectively looking at the state T20 circuit as one connected ecosystem. For the boards and associations running these competitions, that means the cost of governance is becoming part of the cost of doing business.

The compliance bill of T20 expansion

State associations now have to think beyond putting a tournament on the field. A professionally run T20 competition requires anti-corruption officers, restricted access zones, security, surveillance, player education, reporting mechanisms and monitoring of potential approaches.

The BCCI’s guidelines already prescribe several of these requirements. They include anti-corruption awareness programmes, CCTV coverage and the presence of anti-corruption officials.

As more state leagues emerge, those compliance requirements become an increasingly important part of tournament operations. For an association, this is not merely an administrative expense. It is the price of creating a competition that can attract sponsors, broadcasters, franchises and players while remaining within the BCCI’s regulatory framework.

What this means for India’s domestic cricket economy

The state T20 model has helped broaden the commercial geography of Indian cricket. It gives regional sponsors access to local audiences. It gives players another opportunity to earn and gain exposure. It gives associations a property that can generate commercial income outside the traditional domestic calendar.

But the same commercial expansion has created a new governance challenge. The more valuable a tournament becomes to legitimate businesses, the more attractive it can also become to betting networks. That makes the BCCI’s latest crackdown less about how Indian cricket manages the next layer of its commercial expansion.

The IPL has spent years building an elaborate integrity framework around its billion-dollar ecosystem. State T20 leagues are much smaller, but there are now enough franchises, players, sponsors and betting interest around them for the BCCI to apply a similar level of vigilance.

The question for the next phase of India’s domestic T20 boom is therefore not simply how many leagues the country can create. It is whether those leagues can build the governance systems needed to protect the commercial value they are trying to create.