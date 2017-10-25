Delhi Traffic Police crackdown: Here is massive sum drivers forced to pay; 47 lakh affected, big record in offing

This year there has been a decrease in the number of fatalities by nearly 15 per cent. (IE)

Delhi Traffic Police has launched a big crackdown against all violators of rules and massive amounts of money are being taken out of their pockets! Cops have collected almost Rs 100 cr through fines and challans by keeping a strict vigilance on the road. The effort by the traffic department is also bringing down the accidents on roads. According to the official figures, this year there has been a decrease in the number of fatalities by nearly 15 per cent. The Delhi traffic department said till September this year, as many as 47.76 lakh motorists violating traffic norms have been fined. Last year, a total of 40.25 lakh motorists were fined, as per Hindustan Times report.

So far, the traffic department collected the highest number of fines in the year 2007, when it yielded Rs 84.81 crore. However, an official has said, this year will break the previous record. The officer added that already Rs 74.84 crore have been added to the government treasury.

Clearing the objective of the department, Dependra Pathak, CP (traffic) said that the main motive is not to increase the collection but to make motorists follow the rules. He said “we would rather like that the motorists obey the traffic rules and our collections dip,” as per HT.

Official record shows that most of the violations that accounted high number of fines are riding without helmets, illegal parking, rash driving. Pathak has also said that the estimations hinted that the traffic fines might touch 100 crore mark.

The CP (traffic) also noted that the number of offenders not using indicators, head lights etc. have been increased by 250 per cent this year when compared to last year. Pathak also insisted that the Delhi Police should take action especially during the night hours when there are high chances of such accidents.