Delhi pollution: Yashwant Sinha takes a dig at PM Narendra Modi over silence on crisis-level smog; see what he said

Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday again questioned PM Narendra Modi over his silence on the severe air pollution in Delhi. Sinha took to Twitter and said that people are dying in the national capital and in its surrounding region because of pollution. He then questioned PM Modi who still has not reacted to the issue. He said,”People in Delhi and around are dying a little every day because of pollution. Why is the PM(prime minister) not acting against PM(particulate matter)?” This comes in the aftermath of air pollution reaching crisis levels in Delhi. The city has virtually become a gas chamber with pollution level rising to the severe mark. Due to the smog, visibility has reduced which has severely affected the traffic movement. Notably, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has termed the situation as an ’emergency’. The Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia has ordered all schools in the city to shut down keeping the severity in mind until Sunday.

People in Delhi and around are dying a little every day because of pollution. Why is the PM(prime minister) not acting against PM(particulate matter)? — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) November 8, 2017

Notably, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal in a high-level meeting directed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), DDA and Delhi Metro (DMRC) to hike the parking fees by a whopping four times.

Moreover, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority taking preventive measures to bring down pollution levels has imposed a ban on entry of trucks except for those carrying essential commodities, civil construction and demolition activities in Delhi. Also, DMRC has decided to run extra train trips across network starting tomorrow.

On November 7, dense smog hampered visibility at the Delhi airport, affecting operations and leading to over 300 flights being delayed by up to two hours. Some 30 trains coming to Delhi and 30 flights landing or taking off from the Delhi airport were delayed, according to officials. The air quality in Delhi and adjoining Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Gurgaon (Haryana) continued to be alarmingly bad on Wednesday.

Also, more than 20 vehicles collided on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura’s Baldeo area due to thick fog, several people injured. Earlier in the day, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to task and asked them to explain why preventive steps were not taken to control the ‘severe’ air quality in the region.