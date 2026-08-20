Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved the re-appointment of executive directors of HDFC Life Insurance Company. This includes the reappointment of Vidha Pabdlakar as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company for five years, with effect from September 12, 2026.

Also, the regulatory body has approved the re-appointment of Niraj Shah as the Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer for 5 years, with effect from April 26.

HDFC Life Insurance said that these decisions were also taken with the approval of shareholders at its annual general meeting held on July 16.

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HDFC Life Insurance: Q1 FY27 result

The insurer reported its standalone net profit for Q1 FY27 at Rs 612 crore, rising 12% year-on-year from Rs 546 crore reported in the year-ago period. The insurance company’s net premium income was posted at Rs 16,548 crore, up 14% YoY.

HDFC Life Insurance’s new business premium advanced 12% YoY to Rs 8,143 crore, while its net income from investments expanded 14% YoY to Rs 16,653 crore against Rs 14,595 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

HDFC Life Insurance share price

HDFC Life Insurance’s stock is up nearly 1% in intra-day trade on Thursday. Over the past one month, its share price has declined nearly 5%, while over the past six months, it has fallen more than 26%.