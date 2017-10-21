Delhi Metro services affected on Blue Line due to technical snag

OHE team undertook the restoration work and removed the train from service at 10:05 a.m. (PTI)

Delhi Metro services were disrupted on the Blue Line for over an hour on Saturday as the pantograph of a train got entangled in overhead equipment between Rajiv Chowk and Ramakrishna Ashram station. The disruption caused problems for many commuters on the day of “Bhai Dooj” festival. “Pantograph of a train got entangled in Overhead Equipment (OHE) between Rajiv Chowk and R.K. Ashram section on down line (going from Dwarka towards Noida) around 9:20 a.m.,” an official of the Delhi Metro said. OHE team undertook the restoration work and removed the train from service at 10:05 a.m. The passengers in the stalled metro rake were evacuated through the emergency gate. Many stations, including Rajiv Chowk, saw massive crowds for over an hour.

(Further details awaited)