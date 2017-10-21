  3. Delhi Metro services affected on Blue Line due to technical snag

Delhi Metro services were disrupted on the Blue Line for over an hour on Saturday as the pantograph of a train got entangled in overhead equipment between Rajiv Chowk and Ramakrishna Ashram station.

Delhi Metro services were disrupted on the Blue Line for over an hour on Saturday as the pantograph of a train got entangled in overhead equipment between Rajiv Chowk and Ramakrishna Ashram station. The disruption caused problems for many commuters on the day of “Bhai Dooj” festival. “Pantograph of a train got entangled in Overhead Equipment (OHE) between Rajiv Chowk and R.K. Ashram section on down line (going from Dwarka towards Noida) around 9:20 a.m.,” an official of the Delhi Metro said. OHE team undertook the restoration work and removed the train from service at 10:05 a.m. The passengers in the stalled metro rake were evacuated through the emergency gate. Many stations, including Rajiv Chowk, saw massive crowds for over an hour.

