Congress mocks Centre over 918-kg Khichdi, says country won’t go far

Echoing similar views, another Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said that khichdi is served when people are ill, adding that it’s the economy that’s ill and not the country. (Reuters)

The Congress party on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the largest Khichdi serving, stating that rather than encouraging ministers towards the development of the country these events will not take the country too far.

Speaking to ANI, Congress Spokesman Dwijendra Tripathi said, “Other than organising events on Khichdi or Baba Ramdev products.the Modi led government has nothing else to do. Encouraging minister in all this will not take the country too far. Rather than showing interest on other important matters Prime Minister Modi is just wasting time and money”.

Echoing similar views, another Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said that khichdi is served when people are ill, adding that it’s the economy that’s ill and not the country.

“Making a record is a big thing.and world records are made to be broken. So next year there would be many more records to make and break. Khichdi is usually served when people are ill and the country is not ill it’s only the economy,” he said.

Yesterday, India entered the Guinness Book of World Records for making ‘largest serving of rice and beans’ after preparing 918 kgs of Khichdi in New Delhi. The 918 Kgs of Khichdi with ‘tadka’ by Baba Ramdev had been distributed among the 10,000 under-privileged families in Delhi.

The Yoga Guru used Patanjali products, 500 gram of cumin seeds, 25 Kgs of Ghee and 1 Kg of turmeric, for the ‘tadka’.

The rice and lentils dish was prepared by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor at the World Food India 2017. The event was organized by the Ministry of Food at the India Gate lawns.

“The Khichdi prepared today will be distributed to about 8,000 to 10,000 poor families in every corner of Delhi. Khichdi is an underrated food, and super grains have been brought from all over the nation are inside this khichdi,” Union Minister of Food Processing, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said before the distribution.

Speaking about the 800 Kg dish, which is set to make a Guinness World Records, Patanjali’s founder Swami Ramdev said “Khichdi is getting recognition on a global level. A world record of making, cooking and eating is being created through this event.”

Ramdev also highlighted hunger and malnutrition as two major issues that see high number of deaths every year, adding that Patanjali is the first national company to invest Rs. 10,000 crore in this cause.

Famous chefs Imtiaz Qureshi and Ranbir Brar also gave their contribution to the preparation of the Khichdi. (ANI)