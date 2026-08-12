The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has given approval for proposals worth around Rs 47,990 crore for the state’s overall development and public welfare, along with a major infrastructure push for the Bhopal metropolitan region. The decisions include Rs 1,757 crore of four-laning the Bhopal-Vidisha road and continued user-fee collection as the state plans to expand it from four to six lanes.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, according to the Madhya Pradesh Department of Public Relations. The Cabinet also cleared proposals worth around Rs 47,990 crore covering multiple sectors as parts of the state’s development push.

Underlining the significance of the Bhopal-Vidisha project, the state government said it was being taken up “with the objective of developing Bhopal as a metropolitan city.” It further added that the project is expected to “boost industrial investment and infrastructure and development.”

The MP Chief Minister’s Office also highlighted the Bhopal-Vidhisha road and Bhopal Bypass decisions shared on its official social media account on X following the Cabinet meeting.

Bhopal-Vidisha road: What will change?

The 44.830 km Bhopal-Vidisha road (State Highway-28) will be developed into a four-lane highway with paved shoulders at an approved cost of Rs 1,757.55 crore.

The MP Chief Minister’s Office, in its Cabinet decision, highlighted the 44.83 km length, four-lane configuration and paved shoulders of the project.

The road starts at the Bhanpur-T-junction on Ayodhya Bypass and ends at the Sanchi-Salamatpur junction on NH-146. It connects Bhopal and Vidisha districts through Bhanpur, Sukhi Sevania, Dob, Chopda Kalan, Balampur, Salamatpur and Diwanganj, as per the official release by the state government.

The corridor also provides connectivity towards Sanchi Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and an essential Buddhist pilgrimage destination. The Tropic of Cancer crosses the Bhopal-Vidisha road at kilometre 24,550, adding to the geographical importance of the route.

As per a report by ANI, paved shoulders can enhance safety for pedestrians and slow-moving vehicles and reduce the risk of fatal crashes.

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How will the Rs 1,757.55 crore road be funded?

The Bhopal-Vidisha project will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) based on the Model Concession Agreement prepared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

During project implementation, 40% of the total construction cost, including GST will be borne by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation from the State Highway Fund. The remaining 60% will be paid through the state budget as semi-annual annuities over the 15-year operation period.

In addition, Rs 365.41 crore towards pre-construction activities, including land acquisition and other works, as well as supervision charges, will be paid through the state budget, as per Madhya Pradesh official statement.

Bhopal Bypass to be widened from four to six lanes

In another major infrastructure decision, the Cabinet approved user-fee collection on the 51.963 km Bhopal Bypass from July 19, 2026 to December 31, 2031, as the state plans to upgrade the existing four-lane to six lanes.

The decision was also highlighted by the MP Chief Minister’s Office in its Cabinet-decision info shared on X, which noted the approval for user-free collection on the 51.963 km bypass till 2031.

The Bhopal bypass provides connectivity between Bhopal and Indore, Vidisha, Raisen and Narmadapuram districts. The project will also be implemented under the HAM framework.

The Public Works Department has been authorised to extend the user-free collection period by another five years. User fees will be collected by the Madhya Pradesh Development Corporation Limited or an agency shortlisted by the Corporation.

Explaining how the toll revenue will be utilised, the Department of Public Relations said the money is deposited into the State Highway Fund, and the funds are “utilised by the Corporation for development and maintenance of state highways and other related works”.

Together, the Bhopal-Vidisha four-laning and planned six-laning of the Bhopal Bypass form part of the state’s efforts to boost road connectivity and infrastructure around the capital.