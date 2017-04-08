Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad accuses Narendra Modi, BJP for creating ‘terror-like’ situation in country

Azad also said that it was BJP’s well-calculated strategy to appoint UP chief minister. The objective is to bring all those in power who are anti-Muslims and anti-minorities.(Source: ANI)

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of creating a ‘terror-like’ situation in the country. Speaking to ANI, Azad said that the time when Modi came into power, an environment of terror and threat started pulping up and Amit Shah joined it to make the intention more visible across the country.

Further strengthening up his ante against the newly formed government in Uttar Pradesh, Azad said, it was a well-calculated strategy of the BJP to appoint UP chief minister. The objective is to bring all those in power who are anti-Muslims and anti-minorities.

Even last month during a Rajya Sabha session, Azad had accused the Union government of misusing the powers of Governor for their own convenience. Azad also demanded that the current state governments in Manipur and Goa must be sacked and Congress MLAs should be sworn in.

Further responding to Azad’s statement, Arun Jaitley, the Leader of Upper House dismissed his charges. Jaitley said that the arguments of the opposition leader were put up in front of Supreme Court too, and the apex court did not buy them. Jaitley further said that in 2005 in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, who won lesser seats than BJP in the Assembly elections, but were invited to form government by the Governor after they claimed majority with Congress’ support.