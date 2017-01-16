CISF jawan commits suicide in Bengaluru Airport

In a shocking incident, a CISF jawan on Monday committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Kempe Gowda Airport in Bengaluru.(Representative Image: Reuters)

In a shocking incident, a CISF jawan on Monday committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Kempe Gowda Airport in Bengaluru, according to reports. The incident took place this morning when Suresh Gaikwad took the extreme step while being on duty at the airport. A few days ago a CISF jawan shot dead his four senior colleagues with his service rifle in a fit of rage following a heated argument over leave issues in Bihars naxal-hit Aurangabad district, officials said. The fragging incident was reported around 12:45 AM at the Nabinagar Power Generation Company Ltd (NPGCL) unit which is guarded by the force.

Constable Balveer Singh, hailing from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, fired about two dozen bullets, killing Head Constables Bachha Sharma and Amarnath Mishra on the spot, while Assistant Sub-Inspector G S Ram and Head Constable Arvind Kumar later succumbed to grievous injuries in a nearby hospital. Balveer, who had recently undergone a month-and-half-long de-stressing course in Yoga, was reportedly agitated over an administrative issue regarding his leave after he resumed duty on January 4. A heated argument ensued and the CISF jawan lost his cool, firing his rifle multiple times, Superintendent of Police Satyaprakash said.

He was quickly overpowered by other CISF personnel and handed over to police who arrested him. But before that could be done his targets lay sprawled on the blood splattered floor.

