Choti Diwali 2017 (Naraka Chaturdashi): Importance, History and Significance

The festival of Choti Diwali falls a day after Dhanteras and a day before the main festival of lights. Also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, the festival will be celebrated across the country on October 18. The festival is also known as Narak Nivaran Chaturdashi, which literally means prevention of hell. It is generally believed that devotees who perform rituals on this day and take holy bath can avoid going to hell.

The day holds a great significance in Hindu Mythology. The story goes that on this day lord Krishna triumphed over demon Narakasur in a battle. The demon had kidnapped the gopis and had invited Lord Krishna for a battle, the website added.

As per another version, Narakasur had become an evil demon who ruled his kingdom by force. Lord Indra went to Lord Vishnu, who promised to look into the matter. In his avatar as Krishna, Lord Vishnu attacks Narakasur while riding his Garuda and beheads the demon with his Sudarshan Chakra.

On this day, people across the country clean and decorate their homes and also make rangolis. They also light diyas in and around their homes throughout the nights in order to prevent evil energies. Devotees also perform Abhyang Snan, a holy bath on this day.

The day is also known as Roop Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas. The sesame (til) oil and prepared with the help of sandalwood powder, turmeric, and milk cream and is used as face mask during dip in Holy water.