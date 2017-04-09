Chennai’s Anna Salai road cave-in: Twitterati come up with spectacular memes, break the Net

Here’s how Twitterrati have come up with their own versions of reasoning and see how these pics have become the fodder for meme-makers. (Source: Twitter)

Soon after a shocking incident of road cave in took place in Chennai’s Anna Salai also known as Mount Road, a portion of the road came crashing down on Sunday (April 9) afternoon that almost took the micro-blogging site Twitter with storm. The incident took place at around 1:30 pm near the Thousand Lights Mosque where a state-run bus and a car was stuck. Soon after the incident started making headlines, flood of tweets and messages started flooding various social networking website raising serious concern over the road safety in the state. Luckily, the awful incident did not hurt anyone seriously and only left people with minor injuries.

The visuals from the accident spot shows a Honda City car and the MTC bus dumped in the huge crater, with wide cracks in the centre of the road. Soon after the incident took place, all metro work has temporarily were suspended and the police had cordoned off the area and diverted the traffic to different route.

Currently the site is under inspection and a strict probe has been ordered as it is the second time within a week that an incident like this has taken place in the area. While several took to social media to express their anger and questioned about the safety of people, but some came their own creative reasons behind the cause of the carter. Some blamed it on Rajnikanth while others informed that VS Sasikala later came to the rescue.

Here’s how twitterati have come up with their own versions of reasoning and see how these pics have become the fodder for meme-makers:

As per the Chennai Metro Rail officials, the road caved when they carrying out tunnel boring work for the metro rail between Thousand Lights and AG-DMS, reported The Indian Express. As per reports, the soil under the ground may have loosened due to the tunnelling work which further resulted in cave-in.