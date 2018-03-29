Cambridge Analytica Facebook scandal: Christopher Wylie reveals JD(U) was client of UK data firm, names KC Tyagi’s son

This was revealed by former employee of Cambridge Analytica Christopher Wylie, who turned whistle-blower. Notably, a few days back Wylie informed British parliamentary panel that Congress was Cambridge Analytica’s client in India.

Cambridge Analytica’s parent company SCL Group had provided “electoral research and strategy” for the Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) in 2010 Bihar Assembly Elections, according to The Indian Express report. This was revealed by former employee of Cambridge Analytica Christopher Wylie, who turned whistle-blower. Notably, a few days back Wylie informed British parliamentary panel that Congress was Cambridge Analytica’s client in India.

Wylie had Tweeted a raft of documents yesterday. One of the documents states that SCL India was asked to provide electoral research and strategy for the 2010 state elections for the JD(U). “SCL undertook a behavioural research programme targeting over 75 per cent of households to assist the client in not only identifying the correct battlegrounds, but also the right audiences, messages and most importantly, the right castes to target,” the document states.

Wylie had also released the location of Cambridge Analytica office in India and it is in Ghaziabad. It has been learnt that the same address was also listed as the official address of Ovleno Business Intelligence (OBI) on its website before it was taken down last week. SCL’s partner in India OBI is reportedly owned by Amrish Tyagi, who is the son of senior Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi. OBI had listed BJP, Congress and JD(U) among its clients on its website.

In his testimony to the British Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee, Wylie had said that CA had worked “extensively” in India, and had named Congress as one of the firm’s clients. “I believe their client was Congress,” he said.

However, JD(U) had rejected allegations that it had used caste analysis provided by Cambridge Analytica, accused of data breach, saying the party does not believe in using such means for electoral politics.