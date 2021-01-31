Rajasthan Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Update: Counting of votes for 90 seats to begin at 9 AM

Rajasthan Local Body Elections 2021 (PTI)

Rajasthan Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The counting of votes for 90 civic bodies spread in 20 districts will begin todat at 9 AM. Earlier this week, elections were held for 80 municipalities, 9 municipal councils and one municipal corporation. For these seats, about 10,000 candidates were in fray. The election commission had informed that 76.52 per cent voter turnout was recorded and about 22.84 lakh voters exercised their franchise in local body polls.

The polling was held under the supervision of 37 observers. The commission has made elaborate security arrangements and a tight vigil is being maintained at the strong rooms where EVMs have been kept.

The districts where voting was held included Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

