CNG prices have been raised across Delhi-NCR by Rs 3.89 per kg from Saturday morning. It now costs Rs 86.98 per kg — up from Rs 77.09 per kg in early May this year.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd said in a statement that a significant portion of input gas for CNG is being met through imported LNG, whose rates in the spot or current market have seen a surge since the beginning of the West Asia conflict. Fast-paced economic growth and rising consumer demand have increased reliance on imported Spot LNG to meet the CNG supply gap. The revision in CNG prices came into effect at 6 am on Saturday.

“With international LNG prices remaining elevated and the cost impact becoming increasingly significant, a calibrated revision of Rs 3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost,” IGL said.

What is the latest CNG retail price?

According to data released by Indraprastha Gas on Saturday morning, CNG retail prices have been increased by Rs 3.89 per kg across the Delhi-NCR. This translates to a rate of Rs 86.98 per kg in the national capital. It will cost Rs 95.59 per kilogram in both Noida and Ghaziabad. The rate will be slightly lower for Gurugram at Rs 92.01 per kg.