As a Bengali freedom fighter and Indian refugee from the British Raj, Noni Gopal Bose reached the United States in the 1920s with just a few dollars in his pocket. Eventually settling in Philadelphia with his wife Charlotte Mechlin, an American schoolteacher of French-German ancestry, he started his own import business to keep his family afloat. The couple soon welcomed their son, who was born on November 2, 1929.

Having already witnessed a series of life-changing experiences, Noni unfortunately continued to get the rough end of the stick as his business collapsed at the advent of World War II. Through it all, as his son grew up in an “all-white neighbourhood,” Noni’s family became constant targets of racist attacks, with the prejudice being so bad in the US at the time “that a dark person with a white person would not be served in a restaurant.”

As the Bose family struggled to keep up with the financial ravages of the war-torn era, a young Amar Gopal Bose stepped up to the occasion. His keen interest in electronics led him to start a radio repair business out of his parents’ basement by age 13 in Philadelphia. As the then-teen continued fixing broken radios, he and his father would put up signs of his business and services at the same hardware store where Noni used to sell his imported goods.

A young Amar Bose with his father, Noni Bose, and mother Charlotte. (Image: Bose website)

“How many radios did you fix?” Teachers would ask the teenager who struck up a deal with his father to go to school only four days a week as long as he maintained good grades while learning how to multi-task as a young entrepreneur.

Not only did his efforts lay the foundation for what ultimately became one of the largest radio repair services in the Philadelphia area during the war, but they also changed the way the world experienced audio for time immemorial. That boy eventually became the pioneer behind a brand most of us have always longed to carry over our heads and ears while grooving to the soundtrack of our lives: Bose Corporation.

Bose followed music his entire life, or rather it followed him. A series of events stacked throughout his life, all guided by music, led up to the moment when the late visionary founded the namesake company that has since become synonymous with high-quality music experiences defined by high-end speakers and other products that can be found in Olympic stadiums, Broadway theaters, the Sistine Chapel and the Space Shuttle, in addition to the game-changing creation of noise-cancelling headphones.

Not to forget, all roads lead back to the STEM powerhouse, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a dream higher-education school that nearly lost out on the genius of the “born inventor,” only to play a profound and indispensable role in the late Dr Amar Bose’s life and his company, Bose Corp.

Most of us would stumble for words if asked to share the definitive characteristics intrinsically tied to the identities that have served us well into adulthood and helped us find our purpose in life. Meanwhile, the extraordinary story of the multi-faceted son of an Indian independence activist and an American schoolteacher can be simply summarised as a love triangle between his fascination with science, curiosity about the world and passion for classical music.

By the age of 13, Amar Bose had started a radio repair business in Philadelphia. (Image: Bose website)

Playing entrepreneur at 13

Pop culture has now fittingly convinced us that “canon events” are pivotal and unchangeable experiences that shape who a person becomes. Amar Bose’s life is a living testament to that.

Several events, even before he was born, lined up to serve as stepping stones until a high school teenager repairing radios in his parents’ basement became a self-made billionaire before leaving for the heavenly abode in 2013.

The Indian-origin engineer’s legendary and influential life arc would’ve never come to fruition without his beginnings, in a way, taking shape at MIT. Even that was ultimately made possible only because his father, who was studying physics at Calcutta University, escaped and fled to the United States in 1920 following his arrest for opposing British rule in India.

Moreover, Amar Bose only found his entrepreneurial spark as a teenager with a radio repair business after an initial interest in electric trains. Given his family’s financial situation during the war, they could just afford to buy used trains that were almost always in need of repairs. The income he initially earned by repairing old model trains was later used to open the radio repair shop, ‘Bose Radio & Television Service Co,’ in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Born in 1929, Amar Bose grew up in ‘an all-white neighbourhood in Philadelphia.’ (Image: Bose website)

MIT legend in the making

One of the biggest breakthroughs that consequently piqued his interest in exploring psychoacoustics (the study of sound perception), which, in turn, became one of the “bedrocks” of his company, was again a misadventure. Bose’s journey to MIT wasn’t a linear one either. His father borrowed $10,000 in 1947 just so he could attend the elite school.

Even that didn’t confirm his acceptance into the school, as the former radio shop boss ended up being waitlisted at MIT until an alumnus who knew all about his story as a young and up-and-coming entrepreneur wrote a letter to the admissions office. The path didn’t become any easier once he got in.

Despite the real-world practical experience in electronics that he carried with himself, there were still times when the late pioneer felt out of place and “outclassed” at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology owing to a lack of background in calculus. Contrary to his high school self, he tenaciously pushed through, limiting himself to a world of few luxuries.

One of these strictly-timed hobbies was the two hours a week he spent listening to classical music, which he had warmed up to over the years, especially since he only reluctantly took on violin lessons at age 6 at his parents’ insistence.

Dr Amar Bose got his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and doctorate from MIT. (Image: Bose website)

When even ‘high-quality’ speakers failed to meet Amar Bose’s standards

Nine years further down the line, Bose turned to reward himself upon completing his doctoral research. The self-congratulating path led him to a first-class ‘hi-fi’ stereo system, which he bought with certain high expectations in mind after “studying the literature” based on its specifications.

Alas, all the wait and money went down the drain as soon as a young Bose plugged it in at home and realised he was hearing a different story from the system’s supposed perfection on paper. “Why did so much of what I had been taught say it should be good, when my ears said it wasn’t?” He conveyed his disappointment and confusion to Popular Science magazine, as documented in its decades-old December 2004 edition.

The disheartening music experience triggered an immense curiosity in him to find out why it happened. In his pursuit to find a loudspeaker to enjoy his favourite classical music and “replicate the majestic sounds heard in the best concert hall of New York,” Bose tested every speaker brand housed by Radio Shack at the time. Since his musical training had enabled him to the rather predominant low sound reproduction quality, the audiophile’s efforts to find the holy grail were futile.

Under the mentorship of Dr. Norbert Wiener and Dr. Yuk-Wing Lee, his mentors and professors at MIT, the same troubling question eventually became the basis of an investigation that powered his long-continued research in the fields of acoustics, nonlinear systems and power electronics.

Amar Bose (left photo) center, with mentors Y. W. Lee, far left, and Norbert Wiener, right, at MIT’s Research Laboratory of Electronics in 1955. (Fulbright)

Juggling the ‘teacher’ life with Bose boss era

Dr Bose still failed to find a company to back his work and research, prompting Dr Lee to tell him a puzzling story. It took him a few days’ time to solve the mysterious lesson, finally realising that his advisor was guiding him to start his own company from scratch.

Finally, Amar Gopal Bose laid the foundation for the Bose Corporation in 1964. The company’s first two full-time employees were fellow MIT men Sherwin Greenblatt and Tom Froeschle, with their inaugural office located in the East Natick Industrial Park.

The modern acoustics pioneer juggled multiple identities, handling contract work for the military, NASA and other government agencies by day, and working alongside his small team in a tight office space at night. Somewhere in the middle, he put on his professor’s garb at MIT.

To add depth to his time at MIT, Bose looked outwards to gain international experiences as well. In addition to spending a year at the research labs of NV Philips Electronics in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, he fulfilled his ambition to gain additional math training through a Fulbright US Student award. The pathway to study mathematics even sent him to the National Physical Laboratory in New Delhi, India, in 1956.

Just as he had reluctantly developed a love for classical music, teaching was never on his to-do list. However, around the same time as his “acoustical disappointment,” the higher-education institution—where Bose got his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees (all in electrical engineering)—asked him to join the faculty in 1956.

Though reluctant at first to accept a faculty position at MIT, Dr Bose taught at the elite school in the US for over four decades. (Fulbright)

Although disinclined to do it due to fears that it would interfere with his research work, he agreed to give it a go for no more than two years. But as history books would have it, the electrical engineer continued to teach at MIT for about 45 years until 2001.

As reluctance soon transformed into him wanting to teach students “thought, not formulas,” he pushed them to ask the difficult questions, which they wouldn’t have otherwise dared to. Soon enough, the man had a cult following, with one of his engineering classes being dubbed “Life 101” by a student course-review guide.

From epic fails to groundbreaking inventions, Bose found its footing

In 1966, the Bose boss went on to invent a new type of stereo speaker, which incorporated multiple small speakers aimed at recreating the sound heard in concert halls. The verdict? The first set of speakers was branded a flop, with the hi-fi world deeming them a “blasphemy,” as Dr Bose told Popular Science in 2004.

For them to function properly, the speakers required two empty corners in the room, making the “reasoning behind (them) … too hard to explain” to consumers. While others may have exhausted their motivation on the arduous journey that didn’t immediately churn out positive outcomes, the Indian-origin engineer retained research as his top priority. The conscious choice to keep pushing led him and his team to the revolutionary second-generation Bose 901 speakers and other follow-up results.

The 1970s brought about a turning point for Bose Corp. Moving upwards from their small beginnings, the team embraced The Mountain in Framingham, Massachusetts, as its new headquarters.

Bose Corporation’s first office at 17 Erie Drive in Natick, Massachusetts. (Bose website)



This particular decade also helped propel Dr Bose’s company to global heights, as it sold its first products outside of the United States, starting in Germany. Entering professional audio, Bose’s subsequent speaker launches became bestsellers worldwide. As the company set out on the road to premium sound, it introduced the 800 Professional speaker for musicians and the 1401 for automobiles that same decade.

Ironically, Dr Bose soon blessed the world with the magic of noise-cancelling headphones after yet another disastrous music experience. In 1978, a life-changing air travel incident saw him board a flight from Zurich to Boston. The MIT legend put on the new electrodynamic headphones offered mid-flight to pass the time.

However, the melophile’s entire experience reeked of major disappointment. Instead of standing on business and actualising big promises of more comfort and higher quality, the headphones barely allowed him to enjoy music in a major deja vu moment, as airplane noise took over. Putting aside his plans of listening to music, he pulled out a pencil, and voila, eight hours later, he had a concept for noise cancellation.

Amar Bose’s final days

All through his life, Bose’s drive to innovate was fuelled by his curious and imaginative nature. As he pushed forward to answer the hard questions himself, he grew into a multinational and multi-billion-dollar industry leader whose name was known to everyone across the globe.

As the man behind the iconic American brand, Amar Bose showed what the power of research could achieve. Serving as Bose Corp’s Chairman of the Board until his death at the age of 83 in July 2013, he set a precedent for establishing a golden legacy of new technologies that forever changed customer experiences, especially how people interact with audio and music.

Patent drawing for the 2201. | Cover of the 2201 user manual. | Manual drawing showing speaker placement in a room. (Bose website)

Despite having had a crack at entrepreneurship at an early age, Dr Bose couldn’t stress enough that he never went into the business world to make money.

“I went into business so that I could do interesting things that hadn’t been done before,” he told Popular Science Magazine nearly a decade before he passed away. Even as a man of science, he knew better than invalidating one’s instinctive insights, as he affirmed that his own innovations weren’t “the result of rational thought” but an “intuitive idea.”

While he once cheekily admitted that he would’ve been “fired a hundred times at a company run by MBAs,” his self-crafted business path led him straight into the billionaire club, with Forbes 400 listing him as the 271st richest man in the world in 2007 with a net worth of $1.8 billion.

Although he slipped out of the ultra-wealthy list, he later made a splashing comeback, with Forbes last updating his estimated $1 billion net worth in 2011. Meanwhile, his company’s annual report for FY21 stated that its yearly sales were $3.2 billion, as Bose Corporation employed about 7,000 people worldwide.

As part of some of his final acts, the accidental teacher made a shocking, heartwarming gesture of gifting the majority of stock in his company to his alma mater in the form of non-voting shares the same year he returned to Forbes’ billionaire rankings.

Leaving his mark at MIT and attaining immortal status, the Bose Corp founder promised to keep the company a private and independent entity. While making the donation, Bose explained that the gift aimed to uphold his longtime desire to support MIT education and remain true to the principles upon which the company was founded.

To honour the Indian-origin researcher’s quality of teaching, MIT’s School of Engineering established the Bose Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1989 to recognise contributions to undergraduate education by faculty members. Another teaching award, the Junior Bose Award, was established in 1995.

Born November 2, 1929, Amar Bose passed away on July 12, 2013. (Image: National Academy of Engineering)

Upon his passing, then-MIT President L Rafael Reif paid tribute to the pioneer, speaking at great length about the tremendous impact Bose had on students and faculty alike. “This proud MIT graduate, professor and innovator was a true giant who over decades enriched the Institute he loved with his energy, dedication, motivation and wisdom. I have never known anyone like him,” he said at the time.

Eric Grimson, MIT’s chancellor at the time, who was also a faculty colleague of Dr Amar Bose in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, honoured him as “an incredible teacher, an inspiring mentor, a deep and insightful researcher.” He also applauded the Indian-origin sound genius for influencing “ multiple generations of students, both directly through the classroom and laboratory, and through the many students he influenced who have themselves pursued careers as faculty, propagating Professor Bose’s approach to mentorship and teaching.”

Disclaimer: This is an independent profile. The profile was reported using publicly available records, sources and news reports where applicable. Both Bose and MIT were contacted before this article was published. While Bose did not respond, an MIT media relations official redirected FinancialExpress.com to the MIT News obituary published in 2013, which includes quotes from a number of people who knew Dr Amar Bose. Then-MIT President L. Rafael Reif’s letter to the community from the year of Dr. Bose’s passing was also shared. This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.