Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s inaugural Jackson Hole speech on August 28 disappointed gold investors, causing gold prices to drop nearly 3.18% to around $4,454. Gold price in India on August 28 closed at Rs 1,58,854 on MCX.

The decline in gold is attributed to a loss of support relative to 10-year bond yields and the strengthening of the US dollar index, influenced by the recent rise in US Treasury yields.

Later on, we will understand why and how.

Gold had been stuck in the $4,000 range for over two months. Mid-month saw Treasury bond yields rise to multi-decade highs, with the US 30-year bond yield touching 5.33%, a level not seen since 2007.

The Trump administration had to step in, as rising bond yields carry serious risks, not just for the economy but for financial markets too. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a plan to cool the US market, after the Treasury decided to double its buyback of long-dated securities as a liquidity measure.

Gold got a breather, and prices jumped. It responded to the Treasury’s move by rising over $200, to trade around $4,580. But that rally now looks like it has hit a wall, and may turn out to be short-lived.

If Jackson Hole is any indication, Warsh has acknowledged that inflation remains a major risk. In simple terms, this raises the odds of a Fed rate hike before rate cuts begin sometime next year. A higher-rate environment is enough to keep gold prices flat, or even push them lower.

Why Do Rising Bond Yields Hurt Gold?

So what does a rise in bond yields have to do with gold prices? The answer is simple. Gold’s value is tied to the opportunity cost of holding it, since it’s a non-yielding asset. When yields rise, investors tend to prefer dollar-backed assets over gold. That’s because yield-bearing assets become more attractive in a high-rate environment, while gold pays no interest at all.

Where Do Bond Yields Stand After Jackson Hole?

Before Warsh’s Jackson Hole speech, bond yields had cooled somewhat. After the event, the 30-year yield looked subdued, but the 10-year yield moved higher.

The bigger picture on yields still looks worrying. US fiscal debt has crossed a new milestone. The buyback measure against a $40 trillion debt pile may not be enough to draw investors back into long bonds. Many market experts view this as a short-term fix rather than a lasting solution.

Gold Is Still Fighting An Uphill Battle

Gold continues to face headwinds. In fact, prices are almost back to where they were in December 2025.

Here’s why. Inflation hasn’t gone away, based on the latest data. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 3.7% in the 12 months through July. The reading came in largely as expected, but it was enough to keep bets alive on a Fed rate hike next month. Even US CPI, while cooling, remains well above the Fed’s 2% target.

The Real Problem Hasn’t Gone Away

The underlying reasons behind rising yields remain firmly in place. Ongoing investor worry over rising US debt levels continues to push interest toward gold as a store of value. Elevated inflation, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and heavy capital spending tied to the AI boom are pushing yields higher and raising the term premium investors demand for long-term lending.

Trump’s decision to not pursue talks with Iran, along with renewed criticism of Canadian trade, continues to stoke political and tariff uncertainty. This keeps gold in its role as a hedge against policy shocks and inflation risk.

In the near term, gold prices will continue to take cues from US bond yields, which in turn will hinge on demand for gold as a hedge against geopolitical risk and inflation. Keep an eye on US Treasury bond yields to gauge gold’s next move.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Gold prices are subject to market volatility and may rise or fall without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.