The Indian Navy has taken delivery of ‘Samarthak’, its first indigenously built Multi‑Purpose Vessel (MPV), at the Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai. The ship was constructed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) with over 75% indigenous content. Samarthak is designed as a flexible enabler ship—meant to support trials, surveillance, patrol, and disaster relief rather than serve as a frontline warship.

The delivery marks the latest milestone in India’s push for a self‑reliant defence industrial base under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. New Delhi has seen defence production reach a record Rs 1.78 lakh crore in 2026, while exports grew 56x since 2014 to Rs 38,424 crore in the previous fiscal. The government is now targeting Rs 3 lakh crore in annual defence production and Rs 50,000 crore in exports by 2029.

ONE SHIP, ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES ‘Samarthak’, the first Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) indigenously designed and constructed by @larsentoubro Shipyard, was delivered to the #IndianNavy on #27Aug 26. The ship is engineered to support a wide spectrum of maritime missions & will serve… pic.twitter.com/rntljRhbWo — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 28, 2026

What is Samarthak, and why does the name matter?

Samarthak means “The Proponent”—a name chosen to reflect the vessel’s role as a dependable enabler of multiple missions. As the Navy spokesperson explained, the ship “is not limited to one specific task but is engineered to support a wide spectrum of activities, thereby embodying the concept of a multi‑purpose vessel.”

Samarthak is essentially a flexible mobile support platform that can be adapted for different missions, allowing warships to focus on combat operations.

Built in India, for India

Samarthak was built under a Rs 887 crore “Buy (Indian)” contract signed in March 2022 between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and L&T for two such MPVs. The 107‑metre vessel displaces more than 3,750 tonnes and was launched in October 2024 before completing trials and safety checks prior to delivery. With over 75% of its components made in India, the project showcases growing domestic capability in complex naval design, integration, and systems testing.

The defence significance is clear as by creating a dedicated trial and evaluation platform, the Navy can test new weapons, sensors, torpedoes, minesweeping gear, and even unmanned air, surface and underwater systems without tying up front‑line warships.

This speeds up induction of new technologies while keeping operational fleets ready—a practical boost to India’s self‑sustaining defence ecosystem.

Samarthak and the Navy’s bigger indigenous push

Samarthak, the Indian Navy’s first indigenous Multi-Purpose Vessel is part of the Navy’s wider plan to create a more self-reliant and technology-ready fleet. As a dedicated trial, evaluation and mission-support platform, it can test new sensors, weapons, torpedoes and unmanned systems while also undertaking surveillance, offshore patrol and humanitarian-relief tasks—allowing frontline warships to remain focused on combat duties.

The project sits alongside larger indigenous programmes covering Project 17A stealth frigates, Project 15B destroyers, Kalvari-class submarines, the planned Project 75(I) submarine project, anti-submarine warfare vessels, fleet-support ships and the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier programme, all aimed at strengthening India’s ability to build, operate and upgrade naval capability at home.

What will Samarthak actually do?

Samarthak is conceived primarily as a versatile trial and evaluation platform, but its design allows it to switch roles as needed.

Key missions include:

Maritime surveillance and reconnaissance : Monitoring sea lanes, gathering data, and supporting situational awareness.

: Monitoring sea lanes, gathering data, and supporting situational awareness. Offshore patrolling : Helping secure India’s maritime approaches and exclusive economic zone.

: Helping secure India’s maritime approaches and exclusive economic zone. Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) : Acting as a support ship during cyclones, floods, or other emergencies at sea and along the coast.

: Acting as a support ship during cyclones, floods, or other emergencies at sea and along the coast. Trials and testing: Serving as a floating testbed for naval systems, drones, decoys, and other technologies under real sea conditions.

As one analysis put it, Samarthak is like a “roadside mechanic for the fleet”—not the soldier at the front, but the ship that keeps the fleet sharper, safer, and more innovative.

Why this delivery matters for India’s naval future

The handover of Samarthak reinforces three strategic themes:

Indigenisation : High local content and domestic construction reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and shorten upgrade cycles.

: High local content and domestic construction reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and shorten upgrade cycles. Operational flexibility : A multi‑role auxiliary lets the Navy adapt quickly to changing threats and tasks without redesigning entire fleets.

: A multi‑role auxiliary lets the Navy adapt quickly to changing threats and tasks without redesigning entire fleets. Technology acceleration: A dedicated trials ship means faster, cheaper, and safer testing of next‑generation Indian naval tech—from sensors to unmanned systems.

The Ministry of Defence said the delivery marks another step forward in India’s indigenous shipbuilding efforts and supports the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, strengthening the country’s goal of building a self-reliant domestic defence industry.

Samarthak is the lead ship of the Indian Navy’s new MPV class, with a second vessel expected under the same contract. After commissioning, it will begin its dual life: a go‑to platform for trials and evaluations, and a ready asset for surveillance, patrol, and HADR whenever the situation demands. For India’s defence planners, that flexibility—backed by high indigenous content—is exactly the kind of capability that turns “Make in India” into “Fight and Support with India.”